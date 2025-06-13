LSU Baseball Reveals Starting Pitcher for Matchup Against Arkansas Razorbacks in CWS
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will square off against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha (Neb.) to open College World Series play.
LSU is back in Omaha for the second time in three seasons after capturing a National Championship in 2023 led by the duo of Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews.
Now, the Tigers will look to once again bring hardware back to Baton Rouge with a challenging task ahead in the College World Series.
LSU is set to take on Arkansas in Game 1 with what has quickly become the most anticipated matchup of the weekend.
A battle-tested squad, Johnson's crew understands the task at hand against another talented program with several pitchers to work with out of the bullpen.
The Tigers have squared off against multiple elite arms this season with the program "accustomed" to top pitchers after playing in the Southeastern Conference.
Arkansas will roll out ace Zach Root on Saturday night with the left-hander looking to lead his Razorbacks squad in Omaha.
“You kind of get accustomed to seeing this elite pitching and the more you see something, the more you get a little more comfortable with it,” Johnson said. “It’s the beauty of playing in our league, which is really tough, but you get to the postseason and there’s nothing you have not seen. You feel prepared.
"[Arkansas] is very talented on the mound. As good as a constructed pitching staff I’ve seen in my time in college baseball in terms of starters, relievers, arm strength, out pitches, pitchability, the whole deal. I think they’d probably say the same about us and it will make for a great game on Saturday night.”
Johnson and Co. have now revealed who is set to take the mound for the Tigers on Saturday night at Charles Schwab Field.
LSU will roll out their ace as well with Kade Anderson set to get the start for his program in Omaha, the team announced.
Anderson, a 2025 Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist, is No. 2 in the nation in strikeouts this season with 163.
He is also No. 4 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (14.24) and No. 13 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.82).
Anderson’s total of 163 strikeouts this season is No. 3 on the LSU single-season strikeouts list; he trails only Ben McDonald (202 strikeouts, 1989) and Paul Skenes (209 strikeouts, 2023).
Anderson is No. 2 this season in the SEC in strikeouts, and he is No. 1 in the league in innings pitched (103.0).
Now, the stage is set for a primetime clash in Omaha with LSU and Arkansas rolling out their aces in what has the makings of being a classic in the College World Series.
