LSU Baseball Right-Handed Pitcher Signs Above-Slot Deal With Boston Red Sox

The @RedSox have come to terms with third-round pick (No. 87 overall) Anthony Eyanson for $1,750,000 (slot value = $907,200), per @jimcallisMLB.



The @LSUbaseball right-hander is Boston's second 2025 Draft pick to agreed to a deal: https://t.co/cjMSHG8bp3 pic.twitter.com/7QeNml9v3e