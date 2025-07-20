LSU Country

LSU Baseball Right-Handed Pitcher Signs Above-Slot Deal With Boston Red Sox

Jay Johnson and Co. see Anthony Eyanson ink his professional contract, makes things official with the Red Sox.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.
In this story:

LSU Tigers right-handed pitcher Anthony Eyanson was selected with pick No. 87 in the 2025 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox last Sunday.

Eyanson, a junior from Lakewood, Calif., posted a 12-2 record and a 3.00 ERA in 20 appearances (18 starts).

He logged 108.0 innings with 36 walks, 152 strikeouts and a .218 opponent batting average during a stellar 2025 campaign in Baton Rouge.

A First-Team All-American and Second-Team All-SEC performer, Eyanson completed the season No. 3 in the nation in strikeouts with 152 and No. 16 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (12.67).

He was the winning pitcher in Game 2 of the CWS Finals versus Coastal Carolina, as he fired 6.1 innings and limited the Chanticleers to three runs on seven hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.

Eyanson finished No. 1 in the SEC in wins (12), No. 2 in innings pitched (108.0), No. 3 in strikeouts (152), No. 4 in ERA (3.00), and No. 10 in opponent batting average (.218).

He pitched 19.0 straight scoreless innings over five appearances from May 17-June 8

Eyanson was voted to the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament Team after posting a win and a save in the regional.

He defeated Little Rock on May 30, working 7.2 scoreless innings with five hits, one walk and seven strikeouts.

Now, the star LSU right-hander has inked his professional contract with the Boston Red Sox organization.

Eyanson has signed an above-slot deal worth $1,750,000. The slot value for pick No. 87 is $907,200 with the California native getting well over slot.

Now, Eyanson is set to begin his professional journey after a stellar 2025 season with the LSU Tigers on his way to leading the program to a National Championship victory.

Published
Zack Nagy
