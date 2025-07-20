LSU Baseball Right-Handed Pitcher Signs Above-Slot Deal With Boston Red Sox
LSU Tigers right-handed pitcher Anthony Eyanson was selected with pick No. 87 in the 2025 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox last Sunday.
Eyanson, a junior from Lakewood, Calif., posted a 12-2 record and a 3.00 ERA in 20 appearances (18 starts).
He logged 108.0 innings with 36 walks, 152 strikeouts and a .218 opponent batting average during a stellar 2025 campaign in Baton Rouge.
A First-Team All-American and Second-Team All-SEC performer, Eyanson completed the season No. 3 in the nation in strikeouts with 152 and No. 16 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (12.67).
He was the winning pitcher in Game 2 of the CWS Finals versus Coastal Carolina, as he fired 6.1 innings and limited the Chanticleers to three runs on seven hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.
Eyanson finished No. 1 in the SEC in wins (12), No. 2 in innings pitched (108.0), No. 3 in strikeouts (152), No. 4 in ERA (3.00), and No. 10 in opponent batting average (.218).
He pitched 19.0 straight scoreless innings over five appearances from May 17-June 8
Eyanson was voted to the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament Team after posting a win and a save in the regional.
He defeated Little Rock on May 30, working 7.2 scoreless innings with five hits, one walk and seven strikeouts.
Now, the star LSU right-hander has inked his professional contract with the Boston Red Sox organization.
Eyanson has signed an above-slot deal worth $1,750,000. The slot value for pick No. 87 is $907,200 with the California native getting well over slot.
Now, Eyanson is set to begin his professional journey after a stellar 2025 season with the LSU Tigers on his way to leading the program to a National Championship victory.
