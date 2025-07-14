LSU Country

LSU Baseball's Jared Jones Selected in 2025 MLB Draft by Pittsburgh Pirates

Jones comes off the board in Round 9, set to join the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU first baseman Jared Jones was selected Monday in the ninth round (No. 263 overall) of the MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Rounds 1-3 of the draft were conducted Sunday night in Atlanta. Rounds 4-20 began at 10:30 a.m. CT Monday, and the draft may be viewed at MLB.com.

Jones is the sixth LSU player selected in the 2025 MLB Draft, joining left-hander Kade Anderson (1st round, No. 3) by the Seattle Mariners; right-hander Chase Shores (2nd round, No. 47) by the Los Angeles Angels; right-hander Anthony Eyanson (3rd round, No. 87) by the Boston Red Sox; outfielder Ethan Frey (3rd round, No. 95) by the Houston Astros; and second baseman Daniel Dickinson (6th round, No. 185) by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Jones, a junior from Marietta, Ga., was a 2025 First-Team All-American and Second-Team All-SEC selection, as he hit .323 (90-for-279) on the year with 15 doubles, 22 homers, 76 RBI and 66 runs.

Jones, a member of the 2025 SEC Academic Honor Roll, finished No. 1 in the SEC in RBI (76), No. 2 in total bases (171), No. 2 in home runs (22) and No. 3 in hits (90).

He has moved into sole possession of third place on the LSU career homers list; he has 64 homers in three seasons, trailing only catcher Brad Cresse (78 HR, 1997-2000) and first baseman Eddy Furniss (80 HR, 1995-98).

Jones was named to the 2025 College World Series All-Tournament Team after producing two homers and six RBI in the CWS, including a ninth-inning walk-off single that propelled LSU to a win over Arkansas and a berth in the Finals series.

He blasted a three-run homer and drove in four runs in LSU’s CWS win over UCLA on June 16, and he hit .500 (4-for-8) in the NCAA Super Regional versus West Virginia (June 7-8) with one double, one RBI and one run.

Jones launched his 20th homer of the season, a two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning, to expand a 7-6 LSU lead to 9-6 in the championship game of the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional on June 2 versus Little Rock, and he unloaded a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning on April 25 versus Tennessee, lifting LSU to a 6-3 walk-off win.

