Recap: Jake Brown's Historic Night Lifts LSU Baseball to Win Over Sacramento State

BATON ROUGE, La. – Rightfielder Jake Brown tied the LSU single-game record with three homers Friday night to lead the second-ranked Tigers to a 15-4 win over Sacramento State in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 12-3 on the year, while Sacramento State dropped to 3-10.

The teams meet in Game 2 of the weekend series at 2 p.m. CT Saturday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Saturday’s game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. CT, but was moved four hours earlier due to the forecast of inclement weather.

Saturday’s 2 p.m. CT game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Brown was 4-for-5 at the plate Friday night with three homers, a single, six RBI and four runs. He tied the LSU single-game homers record, which has been set on several occasions, most recently by Jared Jones on April 9, 2024, versus McNeese in Baton Rouge.

Brown is now hitting .431 on the year with five doubles, eight homers and 26 RBI.

LSU’s offense also featured home runs by centerfielder Derek Curiel, shortstop Steven Milam and catcher Cade Arrambide, as the Tigers homered six times in a game for the first time since March 7, 2025, versus North Alabama in Baton Rouge.

“It was a good performance all the way around,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “The offense was close to our potential; I’m not going to say we’re capable of scoring 15 every game, but that was a pretty electric performance. I’m proud of the guys for the work they put in at practice yesterday and in their preparation for today.

“Jake can be as good as he wants to be; he’s put in a lot of work, and we’ve seen a lot of improved, controllable thingsfrom him as a hitter.”

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

LSU starting pitcher Casan Evans (1-0) was dominant Friday night, firing 5.0 perfect innings to begin his outing. He worked a total of 5.2 innings and allowed two runs on three hits with no walks and nine strikeouts.

“Casan is one of the best pitchers in the country,” Johnson said. “He’s one of the best people in our program, and I have as much confidence in him as anybody we could every roll out there. He couldn’t be in a better spot to help the Tigers win as we enter SEC play next week.”

Sacramento State starting pitcher Ethan Lay (0-1) was charged with the loss, as he surrendered seven runs – four earned – on seven hits in 1.0 inning with no walks and one strikeout.

