LSU Baseball's Kade Anderson, Anthony Eyanson Lead Tigers to 2025 CWS Finals Win
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers are back on top after taking down the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Sunday night to take home the 2025 College World Series Finals.
LSU completes the clean sweep of the Chanticleers after earning back-to-back wins at Charles Schwab Field.
On Saturday night, it was all Kade Anderson with the Tigers rolling with their ace in Game 1 to set the tone in Omaha.
Anderson (12-1) fired his second complete-game shutout of the season, as he also accomplished the feat at Oklahoma on April 4. He limited Coastal Carolina to just three hits while recording five walks and 10 strikeouts over 130 pitches.
“I was just really focusing on the next pitch throughout the night,” Anderson said. “It wasn’t pretty, but got the job done. Just putting the team in a situation to win was my goal. Sometimes with the staff we have, all you need is one run. And Coach (Jay) Johnson prepares us to be one-run ready.”
Anderson’s outing marked the second complete-game shutout by an LSU pitcher in College World Series history, as right-hander Brett Laxton blanked Wichita State, 8-0, in the 1993 National Championship Game.
“A great performance tonight by our team, especially Kade,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “A special performance. Not taking it for granted; that’s what we’ve seen all year. He’s the best pitcher in the country, and he showed it again tonight.
“That’s been on the regular, every Game 1 of the entire season. So I’m glad he did that tonight, so everybody got to see what we’ve seen and known for an entire season.”
Fast forward to Game 2 and it was all Anthony Eyanson with the second piece to LSU's one-two punch coming out and clicking on all cylinders.
Aside from a solo homer and two-run shot on Sunday, the UC-San Diego transfer made it happen in his College World Series Finals debut.
Eyanson went 6.1 innings on Sunday where he totaled nine strikeouts on 99 pitches thrown on the day after giving the program a boost on the bump.
The dynamic duo paved the way once again for the Tigers with the program now back on top of the college baseball world.
