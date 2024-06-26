LSU Baseball Staffer Set to be Next Head Coach at Nicholls State
LSU baseball Director of Operations, Brent Haring, will depart Baton Rouge to become the next head coach for the Nicholls State Colonels, according to D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers.
Haring joined Jay Johnson's staff this past season after a stint at BYU as the program's associate head coach.
Now, he's made the move to take over as the man in charge for Nicholls State.
Haring was promoted to associate head coach in June 2022, coordinated the BYU recruiting operation, worked with the infielders and supervised team defense for 10 seasons.
Haring was part of a staff at BYU that developed 34 All-West Coast Conference honorees, nine All-Region honorees, five Freshman All-Americans and three All-Americans. He coached 19 players selected in the MLB Draft, including three — Jacob Hanneman, Jaycob Brugman and Michael Rucker — who have recently spent time in the majors.
He has also served as head coach for the American Samoa National Team and its various divisions since 2010. In January 2019, the team defeated Australia, ranked No. 7 in the world, and took second place at the Oceania U-18 Baseball Championship in Guam.
With Haring's departure, LSU will bring back Josh Simpson to Baton Rouge. Simpson served as Director of Operations for LSU during the National Championship run in 2023.
Haring is the second member of Jay Johnson's staff to depart this offseason after recruiting coordinator Terry Rooney made the move to join Paul Mainieri's staff at South Carolina.
LSU baseball continues dominating the NCAA Transfer Portal market this summer with Jay Johnson and his staff working the phone lines.
After a disappointing 2024 season, the coaching staff has shifted focus to retooling the roster for next year.
Here's what Johnson said of the roster construction:
"We need more than we've needed. But 21 professional players moving out over two years, that's just the way that it is. We're working, but the solutions aren't always from the outside. The solutions are DJ Primeaux who, on a different staff, would've got more opportunities. He has a great relationship with coach Yeskie. Chase Shores, Kade Anderson, the position player group improving, that's a lot of the solution. To compete for a national title, you need more than that," Johnson said. "Part of matching up is improvement of the players on your team and we're well positioned for a lot of improvement for guys from this year to next year and then we need some help around them and we're gonna go get it."
