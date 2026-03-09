LSU Baseball Stunned in Series Loss to Sacramento State After Falling 6-1 in Game 3

BATON ROUGE, La. – Sacramento State pitcher Carson Timothy limited LSU to one run in 6.2 innings Sunday night to lead the Hornets to a 6-1 victory in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Sacramento State improved to 5-10 on the season, while LSU dropped to 12-5.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday when they play host to Creighton in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

“Sacramento State pitched and defended very, very well over the past two days,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “Their pitchers were around the plate, they mixed well, and their defense picked them up. Credit to them, but we need to play better.”

Timothy (1-1) allowed just one unearned run on five hits in 6.2 innings with no walks and four strikeouts. Reliever Trevor Wilson blanked the Tigers over the final 2.1 innings to earn his third save of the season.

LSU starting pitcher William Schmidt (3-1) was charged with the loss despite limiting the Hornet to three earned runs on four hits in 5.2 inning with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

“It was a very unlucky loss for William in the sense that we didn’t support him offensively,” Johnson said.

Sacramento State took a 2-0 lead in the third inning when centerfielder Sam Harry delivered an RBI double, and the second run of the frame scored with the aid of an LSU error.

The Hornets extended the advantage to 5-0 in the sixth when shortstop Jace Jeremiah drew a bases-loaded walk and pinch hitter Michael Perazzo provided a two-run single.

The Tigers cut the deficit to 5-1 in the seventh when second baseman Brayden Simpson lined an RBI single, but Sacramento State responded with a run in the top of the eighth when Perazzo executed a sacrifice bunt to score first baseman Luis Pimentel-Guerrero from third base.

“We have to focus on the play and focus on helping the players as best we can,” Johnson said. “There are some guys that need our help, and we have to do the best job coaching that we possibly can.”

