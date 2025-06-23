LSU Baseball Transfer Portal Target, Coveted Pitcher Reveals Commitment Decision
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers are set to navigate a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with the program looking to reconstruct the roster ahead of the 2026 season.
After capturing a National Championship on Sunday, Johnson and Co. will lose players from the current roster to both the 2025 MLB Draft and NCAA Transfer Portal.
LSU took down the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in two games at Charles Schwab Field in order to secure the program's eighth title.
LSU has won NCAA championships in 1991, 1993, 1996, 1997, 2000, 2009, 2023 and 2025. The Tigers own the second-highest total of CWS titles in NCAA history.
LSU, which won its eighth straight game, completed the season with a 53-15 record, including an perfect 5-0 mark in the College World Series.
Now, it's a focus on the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program expressing interest in Baylor pitcher Carson Bailey.
The left-hander tallied a 4.89 ERA in 53.1 innings pitched while striking out 56 batters on his way to a 3-3 record.
Bailey made 13 appearances during his freshman season in 2025.
He has a fastball that's reached 98 mph and handled business in the Big 12 as a weekend starter in his first season in Waco (Tex.).
According to multiple reports, the LSU Tigers were surging in his process down the stretch, but made a decision to commit elsewhere this past weekend.
Bailey revealed a pledge to join the Texas A&M Aggies where he will play a pivotal role in the SEC program's pitching rotation.
LSU has added a pair of newcomers to the 2026 roster to this point with the staff looking to reconstruct another College World Series Finals caliber group.
The Newcomers: Brayden Simpson and Seth Dardar
Brayden Simpson: Infielder
The LSU Tigers landed a commitment from High Point infielder Brayden Simpson in June as the program's first portal addition.
Simpson, one of the top prospects in the NCAA Transfer Portal, is coming off of a career season in North Carolina.
The coveted infielder primarily handled business as a third baseman for High Point this past season where he shined for his Panthers squad.
Simpson had a dominant two-year stretch at High Point with his 2025 campaign quickly putting his name on the map.
He rounded out the season batting .389 with 22 home runs, 77 RBI and a .477 on base percentage this past season.
Simpson is a Swiss Army Knife in the infield and has also spent some time at first base in 2024 and second base in 2023.
In 2024, the talented High Point transfer started in all 62 games where he batted .300 with 12 home runs and 45 RBI. He started in 58 games this year.
Seth Dardar: Infielder
Dardar, a Louisiana native, began his career at Columbia prior to making the move to join the Kansas State Wildcats.
During the 2025 season, he logged a team best .326 batting average with 18 doubles and a 1.065 OPS.
A consistent hitter, Dardar tallied 60 hits, 45 RBI and 13 home runs last season for his Wildcats squad.
The New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross standout started in 50 games for Kansas State on his way to becoming a coveted transfer in the portal.
Now, he's made his move. Dardar will head home to suit up for the Bayou Bengals in his final season of eligibility.
