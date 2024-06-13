LSU Baseball: Trio of Tigers Earn All-America Honors After Dominant 2024 Season
BATON ROUGE, La. – Three LSU players have received 2024 All-America recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Junior third baseman Tommy White, junior right-handed pitcher Luke Holman and sophomore left-handed pitcher Griffin Herring were each voted to the NCBWA Second-Team All-America squad.
White, a 2023 First-Team All-American, earned Second-Team All-SEC recognition this season after hitting a team-high .330 (92-for-279) with 12 doubles, one triple 24 homers, 70 RBI and 61 runs.
White, a product of St. Pete Beach, Fla., is No. 5 in the SEC this season in hits, No. 6 in total bases (178), No. 7 in homers and No. 7 in RBI. He has 75 career home runs, which ranks No. 8 all-time in NCAA Division I history.
Holman, a second-team All-SEC selection, posted a 9-4 record and a 2.75 ERA this season in 91.2 innings (16 starts) with 33 walks and 127 strikeouts, while limiting opponents to a .174 batting average.
Holman, a product of Sinking Spring, Pa., is No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts, No. 2 in wins, No. 2 in opponent batting average, No. 3 in ERA and No. 3 in innings pitched.
Herring, a product of Southlake, Texas, posted a 6-1 record and a 1.79 ERA for the Tigers this season, working 50.1 innings over 21 appearances (one start). He recorded six saves, 13 walks and 67 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .215 cumulative batting average.
A 2024 Second-Team All-SEC selection, Herring was 2-1 with a 1.14 ERA and five saves in SEC regular-season games, posting seven walks and 45 strikeouts in 31.2 innings (11 appearances).
Here's what Johnson had to say about his draft-eligible players that include White, Holman and Herring:
“We’ll have as few as five and as many as 11 probably that could get drafted from this roster,” Johnson said. “I would guess the time the 2024 draft ends, we’ll have the most players drafted in the country over the last two years. We’re here to develop guys for professional baseball and no one does that better. There are some guys between pro baseball and coming back. All of those guys will be welcome back and have a place on our roster, but even with that, we have a lot of work to do to have the team we want to have.”
More from Johnson:
“It is an open lane for any one of those guys to return here and be a part of what we’re doing because they are 1000 percent bought into this and they’re really good players too,” Johnson said. “This time in these guys’ lives, you don’t notice it all the time, but it’s the best baseball they’re going to play. You could bring some of those 2023 guys back, and they’re having great success in professional baseball, and if you said all things equal, what would you choose? They would choose this all the time. None of them are in a hurry to get out of here and I think they know their value here is strong. Someone is going to have to value them highly to get them to move on.”
Other LSU News:
LOOK: No. 1 Wide Receiver in America Shares an Update Following Official Visit to LSU
LSU Basketball: No. 1 Player in NCAA Transfer Portal Set To Visit LSU
Ex-LSU Player Josh Maravich, Son of LSU Legend Pete Maravich, Passes Away At Age 42
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.