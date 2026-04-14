LSU Baseball vs. Northwestern State Demons Start Time and How to Watch Midweek Clash

The LSU Tigers will return to action on Tuesday night for an in-state clash against the Northwestern State Demons at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

After being swept by the Ole Miss Rebels last weekend, Jay Johnson and Co. will look to get back in the win column after a disappointing SEC series in Oxford.

“We got dominated for the first six innings, you can’t lose sight of that," Johnson said after Game 3 “Rabe is a good pitcher, and we couldn’t do anything with him. We did come back from the late deficit on a Sunday, which we’ve done before, but we didn’t make the plays we needed to win the game.”

Now, the LSU Tigers eye an opportunity against an in-state opponent with first pitch inching closer in Baton Rouge as Johnson and Co. look to make a statement at home.

The Preview: Northwestern State Demons (23-13) at LSU Fighting Tigers (22-15)

DATE/TIME (TV/ONLINE)

• Tuesday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

The Scouting Report: Northwestern State Edition

According to LSU Baseball:

"• Northwestern State is 23-13 overall, and the Demons are in first place in the Southland Conference with a 14-7 record … Northwestern State is hitting .276 as a team with 51 doubles, six triples, 35 home runs and 46 steals in 59 attempts.

• The Demons are paced offensively by utility player Thomas Marsala III, who is batting .324 and leads the team in home runs (9) and RBI (36) … outfielder Joe Siervo is batting with three homers and 25 RBI, and outfielder Brooks Leonard is batting a team-high .379 with five doubles, two triples and 17 RBI.

• The Northwestern State pitching staff has a 4.21 cumulative ERA, and the Demons have recorded 337 strikeouts in 327.0 innings while allowing a .249 opponent batting average and 25 home runs."

More LSU News:

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LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.