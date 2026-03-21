LSU Baseball vs. Oklahoma Sooners Starting Lineup, Start Time, TV Channel in Game 3

The LSU Tigers enter a winner-take-all matchup on Saturday afternoon against the Oklahoma Sooners after the programs split the first two games of the Southeastern Conference series.

After a strong Game 1 win on Thursday night behind brilliance from Casan Evans on the mound, LSU then fell to the Sooners on Friday with the Sooners evening the weekend series.

Oklahoma right-hander LJ Mercurius limited LSU to two runs over 5.1 innings Friday night, as the seventh-ranked Sooners defeated the 20th-ranked Tigers, 4-2, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Oklahoma improved to 18-5 overall, 3-2 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 16-8 overall and 2-3 in conference play.

The teams conclude the series at 2 p.m. CT Saturday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

“Oklahoma is a very talented team, they are a very mature team with a lot veteran position players who have gotten better," Johnson said prior to the weekend series.

"They have a distinct offensive style of play; last year, we were able to get the lead in our games against them, and that helped us to dictate and play the way we wanted to play. It’s going to be really important that we do the same this weekend in order to have a chance to win against them.”

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

Now, all eyes are on Game 3 with the Tigers looking to capture the program's first SEC series win of the 2026 season.

The Preview: No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (18-5, 3-2 SEC) at No. 20 LSU Fighting Tigers (16-8, 2-3 SEC)

DATES/TIMES

• Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

RANKINGS

LSU – No. 20 (NCBWA)

OU – No. 7 (Baseball America); No. 8 (D1 Baseball, USA Today, NCBWA, Perfect Game)

The Starting Lineup:

The Pitching Matchup:

Game 3

LSU – So. RH William Schmidt (3-1, 3.12 ERA, 26.0 IP, 7 BB, 39 SO)

OU – Fr. LH Cord Rager (2-1, 4.71 ERA, 21.0 IP, 7 BB, 28 SO)

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