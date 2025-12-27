How to Watch Arsenal vs. Brighton on TV, Live Stream
Arsenal will hope for a repeat of their October victory against Brighton & Hove Albion when the two sides clash on Saturday afternoon.
Christmas came early for the Gunners when they outlasted Crystal Palace in a penalty shootout to book their place in the Carabao Cup semi-final. Just four days later, Mikel Arteta’s men are back at the Emirates to take on Brighton in the first league match of their hectic holiday calendar.
Anything other than three points would spell disaster for Arsenal, who only have a two-point cushion atop the Premier League standings. The league leaders will feel confident going against the Seagulls, though; Brighton are winless in their last four matches and suffered a 2–0 defeat to the Gunners just two months ago in the Carabao Cup fourth round.
Here is how to watch the Premier League bout unfold live.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Brighton Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 27
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
- Referee: John Brooks
- VAR: Paul Tierney
Arsenal’s clash with Brighton is not being televised in the United Kingdom. Fans will have to settle for audio coverage of the Premier League match, which is available on BBC Radio 5 Live, as well as talkSPORT.
Those looking to tune in throughout the United States will have a much easier time. The game will air on the USA Network and be streamed on the NBC Sports App and nbcsports.com. Spanish coverage is also available on Telemundo and UNIVERSO.
DAZN Canada and fuboTV Canada are the homes of Arsenal vs. Brighton in Canada. Interested viewers in Mexico, meanwhile, must catch the match on FOX One.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
Not televised—audio coverage available on BBC Radio 5 Live, talkSPORT
United States
USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
FOX One
What’s Next for Arsenal, Brighton?
Arsenal welcome Aston Villa to the Emirates just three days after their clash with Brighton. The Gunners will be eager to redeem themselves after suffering a 2–1 defeat to the Villains earlier in the month. Then, Arteta’s men face off with Bournemouth on Jan. 3 to kick off the second half of the season.
The Seagulls are also in action on Tuesday, Dec. 30, closing out their calendar year against West Ham United. After a brief New Year’s reprieve, Brighton return home to take on Burnley on Jan. 3. The two matches are the perfect opportunity to collect what should be a comfortable six points for the floundering side.