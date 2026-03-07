LSU Baseball vs. Sacramento State Starting Lineup and How to Watch on Saturday

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will take the field at Alex Box Stadium on Saturday afternoon for Game 2 against the Sacramento State Hornets after capturing a dominant 15-4 win on Friday night.

Behind a historic three homer night from right-fielder Jake Brown, the defending National Champions utilized dominant offense to earn a bounce back win in Baton Rouge.

Brown was 4-for-5 at the plate Friday night with three homers, a single, six RBI and four runs. He tied the LSU single-game homers record, which has been set on several occasions, most recently by Jared Jones on April 9, 2024, versus McNeese in Baton Rouge.

The Louisiana native is now hitting .431 on the year with five doubles, eight homers and 26 RBI as his meteoric rise continues in 2026.

LSU’s offense also featured home runs by centerfielder Derek Curiel, shortstop Steven Milam and catcher Cade Arrambide, as the Tigers homered six times in a game for the first time since March 7, 2025, versus North Alabama in Baton Rouge.

“It was a good performance all the way around,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “The offense was close to our potential; I’m not going to say we’re capable of scoring 15 every game, but that was a pretty electric performance. I’m proud of the guys for the work they put in at practice yesterday and in their preparation for today.

“Jake can be as good as he wants to be; he’s put in a lot of work, and we’ve seen a lot of improved, controllable thingsfrom him as a hitter.”

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

Now, all focus is on Game 2 with the LSU Tigers eyeing a series win over Sacramento State.

The Preview: Sacramento State Hornets (3-10) at No. 2 LSU Tigers (12-3)

DATES/TIMES

• Saturday, March 7 at 2 p.m. CT

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 2 NCBWA, No. 2 Perfect Game; No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 D1 Baseball, No. 2 USA Today

• Sacramento State – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

• The games will be streamed live on SEC Network +.

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“It’s tough to have lessons in losses, but sometimes it grabs the team’s attention. We’re ready to get into more of a normal routine now, and I do think we will gain value from (Wednesday night’s) game (at UL Lafayette).

"I’m glad we’re learning some things that we need and will do better. We’ve had a little bit of speed bump, and I’ll use that to make this team better.”

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

ABOUT THE HORNETS

• Sacramento State is 3-9 this season, as the Hornets dropped two of three games to UC Irvine, won two of three games over St. Joseph’s, lost three straight games to California, and suffered single-game losses to Pacific and to Fresno State.

• The Hornets are hitting .211 as a team with 20 doubles, five home runs and 10 steals in 12 attempts … outfielder Luis Pimentel-Guerrero is batting a team-high .326 with one double, one homer and seven RBI; infielder Jace Jeremiah hitting .300 with three doubles, one homer and four RBI, and outfielder Erick Dessens leads the team in home runs (2) and RBI (10).

• The Sacramento State pitching staff has a 4.01 cumulative ERA with 109 strikeouts in 107.2 innings; the Hornets are limiting opponents to a .231 cumulative batting average while allowing five home runs in 12 games.

More LSU News:

LSU Football and Michigan Wolverines Among Teams to Watch for Elite Florida Prospect

LSU Football Building Momentum in Pursuit of Coveted Georgia Bulldogs Commitment

Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move

Join the Community: