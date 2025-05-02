LSU Baseball vs. Texas A&M Aggies Game 1 Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers hit the road for a critical Southeastern Conference series against the Texas A&M this weekend in the Lone Star State.
With an original Game 1 start time of 6:30 p.m. CT in College Station, inclement weather forced both programs to push first pitch back to 8 p.m. CT.
Now, with weather ripping through Texas, Friday's Game 1 has been postponed.
Both programs have announced that Game 1 will be pushed back to Saturday with a start time of 2 p.m. CT in Blue Bell Park.
It'll be a doubleheader in College Station on Saturday with both Game 1 and Game 2 set to be played. The second game will be one hour after the conclusion of the first.
The Game 1 Preview: No. 2 LSU Tigers (37-9, 14-7 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (25-19, 8-13 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Saturday, May 3 at 2 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Blue Bell Park in Bryan-College Station, Texas (6,100)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 2 Baseball America, No. 2 USA Today, No. 2 D1 Baseball
• Texas A&M – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
ONLINE
• Saturday's games will be streamed on SEC Network +.
PITCHING MATCHUPS: Game 1 Edition
LSU – So. LH Kade Anderson (6-1, 3.76 ERA, 64.2 IP, 16 BB, 102 SO)
TAMU – Jr. LH Ryan Prager (2-3, 4.04 ERA, 62.1, 15 BB, 54 SO)
Jay Johnson's Thoughts: Aggies Present Tremendous Challenge
“Texas A&M is a very talented team, a team that played for the national championship last year. They have a lot of really good returning players, and we’re very familiar with their roster.
"They’ve beaten a couple of top programs (Tennessee and Arkansas) in SEC road series recently, and they played three really close games last weekend against the team that’s No. 1 right now (Texas). They’re an Omaha-caliber team. This will be a great challenge for us, and we’re excited about it.”
All eyes remain on the Tigers with a doubleheader set to take place on Saturday in College Station.
