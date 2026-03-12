LSU Baseball vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Pitching Matchups Revealed for SEC Showdown

Jay Johnson and the defending National Champion LSU Tigers will hit the road to Nashville (Tenn.) this weekend for an SEC series against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Hawkins Field.

After a sluggish stretch for Johnson and the Tigers last week, LSU will look to get back on track this weekend against a fierce SEC foe in the Commodores.

“We’re excited to travel to Nashville, get the lay of the land, and go compete against an athletic, fundamentally sound Vanderbilt team," Johnson said this week.

"I’m excited to get into SEC play and compete with our team; I like where our rotation is at right now, and if we continue to get strong performances from the bullpen, we feel good about how those pieces can come together.

"Offensively, we have to keep working; we have good players and we need to put them in a position to be successful, and we’re going to help them to do that.”

Now, the pitching matchups have been revealed heading into this weekend with Casan Evans earning the nod as LSU's Friday night starter as SEC play arrives.

The Preview: No. 9 LSU Tigers (13-5) at Vanderbilt Commodores (11-7)

DATES/TIMES

• Friday, March 13 at 6 p.m. CT

• Saturday, March 14 at 7 p.m. CT

• Sunday, March 15 at 3 p.m. CT

STADIUM

• Charles Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn. (3,802)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 9 NCBWA; No. 13 Baseball America; No. 13 D1 Baseball; No. 13 USA Today

• VU – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

TV/ONLINE

• Friday – SEC Network +; Saturday – SEC Network; Sunday – ESPN2

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. VANDERBILT

• LSU leads the all-time series with Vanderbilt, 62-49, and the teams first met in 1954 … the teams are meeting for the first time since April 4-6, 2024, when the Commodores won two of three games over the Tigers in Baton Rouge … Vanderbilt has won nine of the past 11 SEC regular-season series between the schools; however, LSU swept three games from the Commodores when the teams last met in Nashville on May 19-21, 2022 … the 2022 sweep broke a string of four straight SEC series losses in Nashville for the Tigers.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

Game 1

LSU – So. RH Casan Evans (1-0, 4.66 ERA, 19.1 IP, 7 BB, 30 SO)

VU – Jr. RH Connor Fennell (2-0, 3.80, 21.1 IP, 3 BB, 30 SO)

Game 2

LSU – Jr. RH Cooper Moore (3-1, 2.25 ERA, 24.0 IP, 5 BB, 31 SO

VU – Fr. RH Wyatt Nadeau (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 11.0 IP, 6 BB 15 SO)

Game 3

LSU – So. RH William Schmidt (3-1, 2.45 ERA, 22.0 IP, 4 BB, 33 SO

VU – So. RH Nate Taylor (0-3, 4.91 ERA, 18.1 IP, 12 BB, 24 SO)

Now, all eyes are on the LSU Tigers with Week 1 of SEC play arriving this weekend against a fiery Vanderbilt Commodores squad.

