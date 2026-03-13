LSU Baseball vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup, Start Time and TV Channel

The LSU Tigers will square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Friday night at Charles Hawkins Field in Nashville (Tenn.) to open Southeastern Conference play this season.

After a rollercoaster non-conference slate for Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers, the program will now shift focus towards the SEC schedule with the Commodores up first on the docket.

“We’re excited to travel to Nashville, get the lay of the land, and go compete against an athletic, fundamentally sound Vanderbilt team," Johnson said this week.

"I’m excited to get into SEC play and compete with our team; I like where our rotation is at right now, and if we continue to get strong performances from the bullpen, we feel good about how those pieces can come together.

"Offensively, we have to keep working; we have good players and we need to put them in a position to be successful, and we’re going to help them to do that.”

Now, with Game 1 of the series inching closer, all eyes will be on two of the top programs in the conference with Casan Evans set to take the bump for the Tigers on Friday night.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

The Preview: No. 9 LSU Tigers (13-5) at Vanderbilt Commodores (11-7)

DATES/TIMES

• Friday, March 13 at 6 p.m. CT

STADIUM

• Charles Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn. (3,802)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 9 NCBWA; No. 13 Baseball America; No. 13 D1 Baseball; No. 13 USA Today

• VU – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

TV/ONLINE

• Friday: SEC Network

PITCHING MATCHUPS

Game 1

LSU – So. RH Casan Evans (1-0, 4.66 ERA, 19.1 IP, 7 BB, 30 SO)

VU – Jr. RH Connor Fennell (2-0, 3.80, 21.1 IP, 3 BB, 30 SO)

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

The Scouting Report: Vanderbilt Edition

• Vanderbilt is 11-7 this season, and the Commodores are batting .318 as a team with 36 doubles, four triples, 44 homers and 20 steals in 25 attempts … eight Vanderbilt hitters are batting .300 or better on the year.

• Infielder Ryker Waite is batting a team-high .396 with five doubles, one triple, two homers, 14 RBI and five stolen bases … utility player Braden Holcomb is hitting .353 and leads Vanderbilt in homers (10) and RBI (31).

• The Commodores’ pitching staff has a 3.94 cumulative ERA with 180 strikeouts in 146.1 innings while allowing just a .217 opponent batting average

More LSU News:

Brian Kelly Reveals Eye-Opening Perspective on LSU Football's Decision to Fire Him

LSU Football Transfer Addition Generating Significant Buzz Amid Strong Offseason

LSU Football Star Labeled No. 1 Returning Player at Position Heading Into 2026 Season

Join the Community: