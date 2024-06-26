LSU Baseball: Where are the Tigers Playing Summer Baseball?
Members of LSU’s 2024 baseball team have departed for destinations around the country to play in summer collegiate leagues.
The Northwoods League season is underway, and the Cape Cod League season opened up on Saturday, June 15.
The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp opens on Wednesday, June 26.
Follow the progress of the Tigers this summer by using the links below:
Team USA (Collegiate National Team)
Steven Milam, INF
https://www.usabaseball.com/team/collegiate
Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox (Cape Cod League)
Brady Neal, C
Jake Brown, OF
https://www.capecodleague.com/yarmouth-dennis
Falmouth Commodores (Cape Cod League)
Kade Woods, RHP
Jaden Noot, RHP
https://www.capecodleague.com/falmouth
Chatham Anglers (Cape Cod League)
Griffin Herring, LHP
Paxton Kling, OF
Ashton Larson, OF
https://www.chathamanglers.com/
Cotuit Kettleers (Cape Cod League)
Thatcher Hurd, RHP
https://www.capecodleague.com/cotuit
Brewster Whitecaps (Cape Cod League)
DJ Primeaux, LHP
https://www.capecodleague.com/brewster
La Crosse Loggers (Northwoods League)
Ryan Kucherak, INF
https://northwoodsleague.com/la-crosse-loggers/
LSU baseball continues dominating the NCAA Transfer Portal market this summer with Jay Johnson and his staff working the phone lines.
After a disappointing 2024 season, the coaching staff has shifted focus to retooling the roster for next year.
Here's what Johnson said of the roster construction:
"We need more than we've needed. But 21 professional players moving out over two years, that's just the way that it is. We're working, but the solutions aren't always from the outside. The solutions are DJ Primeaux who, on a different staff, would've got more opportunities. He has a great relationship with coach Yeskie. Chase Shores, Kade Anderson, the position player group improving, that's a lot of the solution. To compete for a national title, you need more than that," Johnson said. "Part of matching up is improvement of the players on your team and we're well positioned for a lot of improvement for guys from this year to next year and then we need some help around them and we're gonna go get it."
