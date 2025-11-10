LSU Tigers Baseball Outscores Southeastern Louisiana 9-3 in Fall Exhibition Scrimmage
HAMMOND, La. – LSU outscored Southeastern Louisiana, 9-3, Sunday in an 18-inning exhibition scrimmage at Alumni Field.
The Tigers held a 7-2 advantage in the first nine-inning game, and LSU edged the Lions, 2-1, in the second nine-inning contest.
“I thought we pitched incredibly well, and we played winning baseball,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “We had a great crowd and an awesome environment, so it was a very positive experience for our team.
“We can certainly improve, and we feel like this is a team that will have a clear identity and will know how to win, and I think we saw a lot of that today.”
A solo homer by catcher Omar Serna Jr. and an RBI double by designated hitter Edward Yamin IV highlighted LSU’s offensive output in Game 2.
The Tigers’ dominant pitching staff limited Southeastern to one run on four hits in the nightcap, as Marcos Paz, William Schmidt, Santiago Garcia, Reagan Ricken, Deven Sheerin and Ethan Plog combined to record 18 strikeouts.
Schmidt and Garcia each logged four strikeouts in two innings of work.
A two-run homer by first baseman Zach Yorke in the top of the first inning of Game 1 gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead. Centerfielder Derek Curiel lined an seventh-inning single to increase the advantage to 3-0.
After Southeastern narrowed the gap to 3-2 with a pair of runs in the eight, LSU responded with a four-run inning highlighted by another Curiel run-scoring single and a two-run double by catcher Cade Arrambide.
LSU pitchers Casan Evans, Cooper Moore, Cooper Williams, Mavrick Rizy and Grant Fontenot combined to limit the Lions to two runs on six hits with 11 strikeouts.
Evans started the game and fired two perfect innings with three strikeouts, and Fontenot closed the contest with 1.1 perfect innings and two strikeouts.
Four Tigers Named to Top-100 College Prospects for 2026 MLB Draft
BATON ROUGE, La. – Three LSU players are listed among the Top 100 College Prospects for the 2026 MLB Draft by D1Baseball.com.
The list includes LSU sophomore outfielder Derek Curiel (No. 7), junior shortstop Steven Milam (No. 35), sophomore right-handed pitcher Mavrick Rizy (No. 48) and junior infielder Trent Caraway (No. 87).
Curiel, a product of West Covina, Calif., was voted the 2025 National Freshman of the Year by D1Baseball.com after a superb rookie season in which he helped lead LSU to the NCAA National Championship.
A 2025 Second-Team All-America, First-Team Freshman All-America and Second-Team All-SEC selection, Curiel hit a team-high .345 with 20 doubles, two triples, seven homers, 55 RBI and 67 runs.
He was named to the College World Series All-Tournament Team after collecting six hits, three RBI and three runs in LSU’s five CWS games. Curiel hit a team-high .571 in the Tigers’ NCAA Super Regional sweep of West Virginia with one double, one homer, five RBI and six runs.
Milam, a product of Las Cruces, N.M., was named to the 2025 College World Series All-Tournament Team, hitting .350 (7-for-20) in five games with two doubles, two RBI and four runs.
He hit .385 (15-for-39) in LSU’s 11 NCAA Tournament games last season with five doubles, one homer, a team-high 13 RBI and 13 runs scored. Milam was voted to NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament Team, batting .417 (5-for-12) in four games with one double, three RBI and five runs.
Milam committed only five errors at shortstop over the entire 2025 season, posting a .979 fielding percentage in 234 chances. He hit .295 (71-for-241) on the year with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 homers, 57 RBI and 50 runs.
Milam was named a 2025 Third-Team Academic All-American, posting a 3.72 GPA as a sport administration major, with a business administration minor.
Rizy, a native of Fiskdale, Mass., made a team-high 24 relief appearances on the mound last season as a true freshman, posting no decisions and a 4.74 ERA in 24.2 innings with 19 walks, 29 strikeouts and a .237 opponent batting average.
Rizy pitched 1.0 scoreless inning vs. West Virginia in Game 1 of NCAA Super Regional on June 7, allowing one hit with no walks and one strikeout. He worked 1.0 scoreless inning versus Little Rock in the opening game of NCAA Regional on May 30, allowing no hits and no walks with two strikeouts.
Caraway, a native of Dana Point, Calif., batted .281 (88-for-313) in two seasons (2024-25) at Oregon State with 20 doubles, 14 homers, 57 RBI and 67 runs before transferring to LSU this summer.
He was voted the 2025 NCAA Corvallis Regional Most Outstanding Player, and he hit a total of six home runs in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, marking the most in Oregon State history.
LSU opens its 2026 season on Friday, February 13, when the reigning National Champions play host to Milwaukee in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.