NCAA Baseball Baton Rouge Regional Bracket: LSU Tigers' Path to a Super Regional
The top-ranked LSU Tigers took down the Little Rock Trojans on Friday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field 7-0 behind a masterclass performance from right-hander Anthony Eyanson.
Jay Johnson and Co. open Baton Rouge Regional play with a victory in the Bayou State behind a complete performance from the Tigers.
Eyanson (10-2) earned the win after working 7.2 scoreless innings and recording seven strikeouts, while Little Rock’s Jackson Wells (3-7) was charged with the loss.
“I just wanted to execute,” Eyanson sais on Friday. “ I’m going to say that probably every interview. Honestly, I just wanted to execute, slow down in the moment.
"I’m super grateful for being on the mound. I just wanted to attack and compete, mentally be aggressive, and go after the other team.”
Now, the Tigers will advance to the winner's bracket of the Baton Rouge Regional with a clash against the Dallas Baptist Patriots set for Saturday night in Alex Box Stadium
The Baton Rouge Regional Updated Schedule:
Friday, May 30
Game 1: (1) LSU vs (4) Little Rock at 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network): LSU Wins 7-0
Game 2: (2) Dallas Baptist vs (3) Rhode Island at 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN +): Dallas Baptist Wins
Saturday, May 31
Game 3: No. 4 Little Rock vs. No. 3 Rhode Island: 2 p.m. CT
Game 4: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 2 Dallas Baptist: 8 p.m. CT
Sunday, June 1
Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game at 2 p.m. CT
Game 6: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game at 8 p.m. CT
Monday, June 2
Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4 – TBD *if necessary
The NCAA Tournament Schedule:
Selection Show: Monday, May 26 at 12 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Regionals: Friday - Monday, May 30 - June 2
Super Regionals: Friday - Monday, June 6-9
First day of MCWS Games: Starts Friday, June 13
MCWS Finals: Saturday - Sunday/Monday, June 21 - 22/23
The NCAA Regional Hosts:
Athens, Georgia – Georgia (42-15)
Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (38-18)
Austin, Texas – Texas (42-12)
Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (43-14)
Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-12)
Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (44-16)
Conway, South Carolina – Coastal Carolina (48-11)
Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (41-12-1)
Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (42-14)
Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (43-13)
Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Mississippi (44-14)
Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (43-16)
Los Angeles, California – UCLA (42-16)
Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (42-16)
Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (40-19)
Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (38-14)
