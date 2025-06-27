No. 1 Second Baseman in Transfer Portal, LSU Baseball Target Pledges to ACC Program
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers remain in reload mode with the program attacking the NCAA Transfer Portal following a National Championship victory in 2025.
LSU has already reached out to a myriad of available transfers with the Tigers up to four newcomers pledged to the program as it currently stands via the free agent market.
But the Bayou Bengals have also been linked to multiple coveted prospects, including the No. 1 rated second baseball in the portal.
Cal second baseman Jarren Advincula is viewed as one of the top players available in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the LSU Tigers in the mix, according to On3 Sports.
In 2024, Advincula led Cal with a .325 batting average and was second on the team in both runs scored with 44 and hits with 69.
Fast forward to his second season with the Golden Bears and he was second on the team in batting with a .342 average.
He led the team in steals with 13 (in 15 attempts) and hits with 81. Advincula tied for the team lead in runs scored with 48, and had six home runs and 33 RBIs.
The West Coast stud is now in the Transfer Portal with a slew of SEC and ACC programs intensifying their pursuit.
LSU emerged as one of multiple programs preparing to battle it out for the talented infielder with the Tennessee Volunteers being viewed as a school to keep tabs on.
According to On3 Sports, Advincula recently visited Tennessee, Georgia Tech and Florida State as his process ramps up.
Fast forward to Thursday night and Advincula sent shockwaves across the college baseball scene after revealing a commitment to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
It's a "stunner" with multiple powerhouse SEC programs pursuing his services with the LSU Tigers also emerging as a team to know.
Johnson and Co. added a pair of commitments on Thursday after landing a pair of left-handed pitchers.
The Recent Commitments [2]:
No. 1: Danny Lachenmayer - Pitcher [NDSU]
Lachenmayer, a coveted freshman in the NCAA Transfer Portal, selected the National Champion LSU Tigers over the Arkansas Razorbacks after visiting Fayetteville this week.
The talented southpaw was used as a relief option in 2025 for the Bison where he made 24 appearances and recorded nine saves for North Dakota State.
Lachenmayer pitched 38 innings with a 2.37 ERA, 56 strikeouts, 18 walks and a .192 batting average against him during his freshman campaign.
Johnson and Co. have their recruiting caps on this week with the program intensifying its pursuit for multiple top targets in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
No. 2: Ryler Smart - Pitcher [Tennessee]
Smart, a Top-25 rated left-hander in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Volunteers after prepping at Pearland (Tex.).
The 6-foot-4, 236-pounder redshirted during his lone season in Knoxville after recovering from injury.
Smart was rated as the No. 183 overall prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle and the No. 25 left-handed pitcher prior to signing with the Volunteers.
Now, he heads to Baton Rouge after committing to Johnson and Co. following a visit with the program this week.
