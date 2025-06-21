Pitching Matchup: LSU Baseball vs. Coastal Carolina Starters Revealed for Game 1
Jay Johnson and the top-ranked LSU Tigers will return to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha (Neb.) on Saturday night for a College World Series Finals matchup against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
All eyes will be on the Tigers and Chanticleers with both programs looking to capture a critical Game 1 showdown with first pitch set for 6 p.m. CT.
"Looking forward to playing a great opponent in Coastal Carolina and Coach Schnall. I've known him for a very long time. Consider him a friend. And obviously have had long-term respect for a program that's been one of the best in college baseball over the last couple of decades," Johnson said.
"So wouldn't want to have it any other way and very thankful for the team and the efforts that they put forward to put us in this position and looking forward to a great championship series."
Who will LSU send to the mound in Game 1? Will Coastal Carolina roll with their ace?
A look into the game information, Jay Johnson's thoughts and the latest on Saturday's Game 1 pitching matchup.
The Preview: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (56-11) vs. LSU Tigers (51-15)
DATES/TIMES
• Saturday, June 21 at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)
STADIUM
• Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. (24,500)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed
• CCU – No. 13 NCAA Tournament National Seed
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TELEVISION
• Saturday – ESPN.
Jay Johnson's Take:
“It’s awesome to be here. This is one of the best days on the college baseball calendar with 307 teams in Division I, and to be one of the last two playing and practicing today at Charles Schwab Field is a great honor and testament to the hard work and execution of our team. I’ve documented it a lot.
"I would coach this team forever, and obviously the talent on it is exceptional. But, they’re also great people that completely bought into the mission of the team. And tremendous self-discipline, tremendous mental strength to go along with that talent. And very worthy of playing in the championship series.”
The Pitching Matchup: LSU Rolling With Anderson
PITCHING MATCHUP – GAME 1
LSU – So. LH Kade Anderson (11-1, 3.44 ERA, 110.0 IP, 30 BB, 170 SO)
CCU – So. RH Cameron Flukey (8-1, 3.29 ERA, 95.2 IP, 22 BB, 109 SO)
The LSU pitching staff enters Saturday’s game versus Coastal Carolina ranked in the Top 10 in the nation in three major statistical categories – the Tigers are No. 4 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (11.7), No. 6 in hits allowed per nine innings (7.32) and No. 9 in team ERA (3.80) … LSU is also No. 11 in the nation in fielding percentage (.981).
Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson, a 2025 First-Team All-American and Golden Spikes Award semifinalist, is No. 1 in the nation in strikeouts this season with 170 … he is also No. 7 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (13.91) and No. 14 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.67).
Anderson’s total of 170 Ks this season is No. 3 on the LSU single-season strikeouts list; he trails only Ben McDonald (202 Ks, 1989) and Paul Skenes (209 Ks, 2023).
