Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Kentucky Wildcats Start Time and How to Watch

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will return to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Saturday afternoon for Game 2 against the Kentucky Wildcats with an opportunity to even the series in Baton Rouge.

After dropping Game 1 on Friday night behind a strong day at the plate from Kentucky, Johnson and Co. now have their backs against the wall heading into the second game of the best-of-three series.

Kentucky right-hander Jaxon Jelkin worked 8.0 innings where he limited the Tigers to two runs on five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts, firing 114 pitches.

“I don’t hat-tip the opposing pitcher very often, but Jelkin was great tonight, he just doesn’t give you anything,” Johnson said. “Everything is in the zone, and you’re going to have to beat him in the zone. We got to him in the third inning, but then he found another gear for the rest of his outing.”

LSU received contributions from Seth Dardar at the plate where he was 3-for-4 on the night with three doubles and one RBI, tying the LSU single-game record for doubles set on numerous prior occasions - but it ultimately wasn't enough in Baton Rouge.

“I think tonight was an indication of the caliber of hitter that Seth is,” Johnson said. “We were excited to get Seth into the lineup and see that performance out of him tonight.”

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

Now, all focus is on Game 2 with the LSU Tigers looking to even the series after a 7-4 loss on Friday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field:

No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats (21-4, 5-2) at LSU Fighting Tigers (17-10, 2-5)

DATES/TIMES

• Saturday, March 28 at 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

LSU will send right-hander William Schmidt to the mound where he will look to carry his strong start to the 2026 season against a fiery Wildcats squad.

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