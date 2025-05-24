Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Ole Miss Rebels Start Time in Saturday Matchup
No. 3 seeded LSU will return to action in Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday afternoon for an SEC Tournament semifinal clash against the Ole Miss Rebels.
After a dominant display from the Tigers' one-two punch on the mound, LSU handled business in a 4-3 quarterfinal victory over the Texas A&M Aggies on Friday night.
The Bayou Bengals' tandem of Kade Anderson and Anthony Eyanson was sensational to lift LSU to a critical win after combining for 16 strikeouts.
Anderson (8-1) worked the first six innings Friday night, limiting the Aggies to three runs on four hits with one walk and 12 strikeouts.
Eyanson, making his first relief appearance of the season, blanked Texas A&M over the final three innings to earn his first save. He allowed two hits while recording one walk and four strikeouts.
Now, the top-ranked LSU Tigers are one win away from an SEC Tournament Championship Game appearance with the Ole Miss Rebels standing in the way.
A look into the Saturday preview, broadcast information and scouting report for the Rebels heading into the semifinal clash.
The Preview: No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels (39-18) vs. No. 3 LSU Tigers (43-13)
DATE/TIME
• Saturday, May 24 at approx. 1:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. (15,000)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 1 D1 Baseball, No. 1 USA Today, No. 1 Baseball America
• Ole Miss – No. 17 D1 Baseball
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Saturday's game will be televised on the SEC Network at the conclusion of the Tennessee and Vanderbilt semifinal matchup.
PITCHING MATCHUP
LSU – TBA
TAMU – Fr. RHP Cade Townsend
Know the Foe: Fawley and Utermark Shining at the Plate
Austin Fawley has hit 10 home runs over his last 21 games and is tied with Judd Utermark for the team lead with 16 home runs.
The sophomore has now hit the most home runs by a catcher in the Mike Bianco Era, passing Calvin Harris (2023) and Justin Brashear (2006) who each hit 12.
He is third in the SEC and 18th in the NCAA in home runs per game (0.38).
Fawley's .613 slugging percentage is the highest on the team among qualified hitters and he is second on the team in OPS (.989).
He was ranked at the No. 10 catcher in the country by D1Baseball in their Week 12 update.
Judd Utermark and Austin Fawley have each hit home runs in four consecutive games this season. Utermark accomplished the feat first, hitting five home runs in four games from February 28 to March 5.
Fawley later matched with four home runs in four games from April 11 to April 17. They join Andrew Fischer, Logan Power, and Michael Rosamond as the only Rebels to hit a home run in four-straight games since 1997.
