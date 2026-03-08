Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Sacramento State Start Time in Sunday Matchup

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will look to get back in the win column on Sunday when the program takes the field at Alex Box Stadium for Game 3 against Sacramento State.

After the defending National Champions dropped their third game of the week on Saturday, Johnson and Co. will look to capture a series win on Sunday against the Hornets.

Sacramento State second baseman Cameron Sewell drove in five runs Saturday, and the Hornets held off a late LSU rally to post a 5-4 win over the second-ranked Tigers in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Sacramento State improved to 4-10 on the season, while LSU dropped to 12-4.

“Credit Sacramento State, they played a good game today,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “They pitched a really good game today, and that’s been a hallmark of their program. We just didn’t get enough going offensively. They got the one big swing with the grand slam, and that’s tough because we were in a pretty good spot earlier in that inning to get out of it. Sacramento State deserved to win today.”

Sacramento State reliever Sean Carey (1-0) was credited with the win, as he fired 2.2 scoreless innings with no hits, no walks and four strikeouts.

LSU starting pitcher Cooper Moore (3-1) suffered the loss as he was charged with just one run on four hits in 4.2 innings with three walks and four strikeouts.

But Sunday's Game 3 will have a new start time, the program revealed on Saturday evening.

The Sunday Preview: Sacramento State Hornets (3-9) at No. 2 LSU Tigers (11-3)

DATES/TIMES

• Sunday, March 8 at 6 p.m. CT

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 2 NCBWA, No. 2 Perfect Game; No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 D1 Baseball, No. 2 USA Today

• Sacramento State – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

• The games will be streamed live on SEC Network +.

The start time of Game 3 of the LSU-Sacramento State baseball series on Sunday has been moved to 6 p.m. CT.

The game was originally scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. CT, but it has been moved to 6 p.m. CT Sunday due to the forecast of inclement weather.

Sunday’s 6 p.m. CT game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

