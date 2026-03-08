LSU Baseball vs. Sacramento State Start Time and How to Watch in Sunday Matchup

The LSU Tigers will return to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Sunday evening for Game 3 against the Sacramento State Hornets with the program looking to get back in the win column.

After suffering a 5-4 loss to Sacramento State on Saturday, the defending National Champion LSU Tigers have dropped three contests this week with Sunday providing a critical opportunity for a win.

“Credit Sacramento State, they played a good game today,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “They pitched a really good game today, and that’s been a hallmark of their program. We just didn’t get enough going offensively.

"They got the one big swing with the grand slam, and that’s tough because we were in a pretty good spot earlier in that inning to get out of it. Sacramento State deserved to win today.”

Sacramento State reliever Sean Carey (1-0) was credited with the win, as he fired 2.2 scoreless innings with no hits, no walks and four strikeouts.

LSU starting pitcher Cooper Moore (3-1) suffered the loss as he was charged with just one run on four hits in 4.2 innings with three walks and four strikeouts.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

Now, all eyes are on Game 3 with first pitch adjusted to 6 p.m. CT due to inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area. It was initially set for 1 p.m. CT.

The Preview: Sacramento State Hornets (4-10) at No. 2 LSU Tigers (12-4)

DATES/TIMES

• Sunday, March 8 at 6 p.m. CT

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 2 NCBWA, No. 2 Perfect Game; No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 D1 Baseball, No. 2 USA Today

• Sacramento State – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

• The games will be streamed live on SEC Network +.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

The Buzz: LSU Tigers Edition

- Sophomore right-hander William Schmidt fired 7.1 shutout innings to earn a win over Dartmouth last Sunday … the outing was the longest of Schmidt’s career, as he limited Dartmouth to no runs on four hits with no walks and an career-high nine strikeouts …

- Schmidt threw 95 pitches – 63 for strikes – and he retired the first 12 batters that he faced before allowing the leadoff hitter in the fifth inning to reach base … he then retired nine of the next 13 batters to complete the outing … only two Dartmouth baserunners advanced as far as second base while Schmidt was on the mound.

- Junior right-hander Jaden Noot earned his second career save and preserved the shutout in LSU’s 3-0 win over Dartmouth last Sunday … Noot struck out the final Dartmouth hitter with two runners on base in the top of the ninth inning … Noot also worked a shutout inning versus McNeese on February 24 with no hits, no walks and one strikeout, and he blanked UL Lafayette in 1.0 inning of work on Wednesday night with no hits, no walks and one strikeout.

More LSU News:

LSU Football and Michigan Wolverines Among Teams to Watch for Elite Florida Prospect

LSU Football Building Momentum in Pursuit of Coveted Georgia Bulldogs Commitment

Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move

Join the Community: