Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Tennessee Volunteers in Massive SEC Series
The fourth-ranked LSU Tigers will return to action on Friday night for a critical Southeastern Conference matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers.
Jay Johnson and Co. will look to rebound following a midweek loss to Northwestern State with all focus now on the Top-10 matchup in Alex Box Stadium.
It'll be Kade Anderson taking the mound for the Tigers with the program looking to get off to a hot start on Friday night.
A look into the Game 1 showdown, Jay Johnson's take and the buzz on freshman phenom Derek Curiel.
No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (34-7, 12-6 SEC) at No. 4 LSU Tigers (34-8, 12-6 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Friday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 4 Baseball America, No. 5 USA Today, No. 7 D1 Baseball
• Tennessee – No. 5 Baseball America, No. 6 USA Today, No. 6 D1 Baseball
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Friday’s game will be streamed on SEC Network +.
PITCHING MATCHUPS
Game 1
LSU – So. LH Kade Anderson (6-1, 3.92 ERA, 57.1 IP, 13 BB, 91 SO)
UT – Jr. LH Liam Doyle (7-1, 2.48 ERA, 58.0 IP, 17 BB, 104 SO)
Jay Johnson's Take:
“We’ve moved on to what’s ahead of us. In baseball, you have to master the ability to move forward. In my position as the leader of the program, I analyze everything. The good thing about young people is that they have an ability to move forward, and I will rely on that with our team.
"My belief is that a bad game has nothing to do with the next game, or the next pitch, unless we allow it to. Tennessee is a very talented team, obviously, and has been for several years.
"They have big arms, big bats, and on the pitching side they do what they do really well. Offensively, they can really drive the baseball and play with a physical nature.”
The Buzz: Derek Curiel's Historic Start
Freshman outfielder Derek Curiel helped lead LSU last weekend to an SEC series victory over No. 15 Alabama … he hit .385 (5-for-13) in the Alabama series with three RBI, one run scored, one stolen base and a .429 on-base percentage.
His two-RBI single in the fourth inning last Friday extended LSU’s lead to 4-1 and proved to be the difference in the Tigers’ 4-3 win … Curiel is the only LSU player to reach base safely in all 42 games this season, and his 42-game streak is tied for the fifth-longest on record in the annals of LSU baseball.
Outfielder Dylan Crews holds the LSU single-season reached base safely mark, as he reached base in all 71 games during the 2023 season.
