Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Texas A&M Aggies in Friday's Game 1 Matchup
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will hit the road for a three-game Southeastern Conference series against the Texas A&M Aggies with Game 1 set for Friday night.
It'll be a highly anticipated series in the Lone Star State with the second-ranked Tigers looking to remain hot after a thrilling series win over the Tennessee Volunteers last week.
Now, all focus has shifted towards Friday night in College Station for an SEC clash between a pair of powerhouse programs.
A look into the preview for Friday night, how to watch and the latest buzz on the Tigers heading into the matchup.
The Preview: No. 2 LSU Tigers (37-9, 14-7 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (25-19, 8-13 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Friday, May 2 at 6 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Blue Bell Park in Bryan-College Station, Texas (6,100)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 2 Baseball America, No. 2 USA Today, No. 2 D1 Baseball
• Texas A&M – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
ONLINE
• Friday's game will be streamed on SEC Network +.
PITCHING MATCHUPS: Game 1 Edition
LSU – So. LH Kade Anderson (6-1, 3.76 ERA, 64.2 IP, 16 BB, 102 SO)
TAMU – Jr. LH Ryan Prager (2-3, 4.04 ERA, 62.1, 15 BB, 54 SO)
Jay Johnson's Take: Aggies Present a Challenge
“Texas A&M is a very talented team, a team that played for the national championship last year. They have a lot of really good returning players, and we’re very familiar with their roster.
"They’ve beaten a couple of top programs (Tennessee and Arkansas) in SEC road series recently, and they played three really close games last weekend against the team that’s No. 1 right now (Texas). They’re an Omaha-caliber team. This will be a great challenge for us, and we’re excited about it.”
LSU's Freshman Duo Looking to Remain Hot:
Freshman leftfielder Derek Curiel was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday, as he helped lead LSU to an SEC series victory over No. 5 Tennessee … he hit .417 (5-for-12) in the series with two doubles, one homer, three runs and six RBI.
Freshman right-hander Casan Evans defeated fifth-ranked Tennessee on Sunday in his first collegiate start on the mound, clinching a series victory for the Tigers … Evans limited the Volunteers to two runs on six hits in a career-high 6.0 innings with no walks and six strikeouts.
He fired 85 pitches in the outing, also a career high, including 61 pitches (72 percent) for strikes … after allowing two runs in the top of the first inning, Evans recorded five straight scoreless innings, giving up just two hits in that span.
He retired 15 of the 17 batters that he faced over the final five innings of his outing … Evans, who is fourth in the SEC in saves with six, improved to 3-0 this season, and he has a 1.09 cumulative ERA in 33.0 innings with nine walks and 47 strikeouts.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.