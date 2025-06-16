Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. UCLA Bruins in College World Series Matchup
The LSU Tigers will return to Charles Schwab Field on Monday night for a College World Series showdown against the UCLA Bruins in Omaha (Neb).
Jay Johnson and Co. will send California native, Anthony Eyanson, to the mound with a chance for the Tigers to punch their ticket to the College World Series semifinals.
“I’ll watch a little more today, but obviously, they’re a West Coast-style offense, I’m pretty familiar with that from my freshman and sophomore years,” Eyanson said.
“They’re good hitters. They’ll lay off pitches just outside the zone and be selective. They’ll work the infield defense, so you have to expect everything situationally. It’ll be fun to pitch against them.”
Now, the stage is set for a critical College World Series matchup with Eyanson looking to give the Tigers a boost and reach the semifinals with a victory.
A look into the start time, broadcast information and UCLA scouting report heading into Monday's matchup.
The Preview: UCLA Bruins (48-16) vs. LSU Tigers (49-15)
DATE/TIME
• Monday, June 16 at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)
STADIUM
• Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. (24,500)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed
• UCLA – No. 15 NCAA Tournament National Seed
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TELEVISION
• Monday's game will be televised on ESPN.
Updated National Championship Odds:
- LSU Tigers: +120
- Coastal Carolina: +195
- Arkansas Razorbacks: +600
- UCLA Bruins: +650
- Oregon State: +1300
- Louisville Cardinals: +3500
- Murray State Racers: +30000
The Scouting Report: Meet the Bruins
UCLA defeated Murray State, 6-4, in its CWS first-round game on Saturday … the Bruins finished in a tie for first place with Oregon in the Big 10 regular-season standings with a 22-8 league mark.
As the NCAA Tournament No. 15 National Seed, the Bruins captured regional and super regional titles in their home stadium … the Bruins won the 2013 College World Series title and are appearing in the CWS for the first time since the ’13 championship season.
UCLA is hitting .298 as a team with 112 doubles, 12 triples, 78 homers and 62 steals in 80 attempts … the Bruins are led at the plate by Big 10 Player of the Year Roch Cholowsky, a shortstop batting .362 with 19 doubles, one triple, 23 homers and 74 RBI.
Infielder Roman Martin is batting .320 with 14 doubles, one triple, nine homers and 60 RBI, and first baseman Mulivai Levu is hitting .319 with 15 doubles, one triple, 12 homers and 85 RBI.
The Bruins’ pitching staff has a 4.40 cumulative ERA with 502 strikeouts in 562 innings, and UCLA is allowing a .244 opponent batting average … 15 different UCLA pitchers have logged at least 17.0 innings on the season.
