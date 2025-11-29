Lane Kiffin's Official Decision Timeline Set Amid LSU Football, Ole Miss Pursuit
The LSU Tigers have emerged as serious threats in the Lane Kiffin sweepstakes with the administration in Baton Rouge going all-in on the Ole Miss Rebels head coach.
In what started as a three-team race for Kiffin with the LSU program joining Ole Miss and Florida, the Gators were eliminated from contention on Friday as the search committee now shifts focus elsewhere.
No. 7 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) further cemented the program's College Football Playoff chances on Saturday after taking down Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl, but it's the future of Kiffin that remains the talking point.
It's LSU and Ole Miss that will sit back and await the move with both program's offering record-setting contracts, significant increments of "roster cash" annually, and more.
Now, as "Decision Day" arrives, will Kiffin depart Oxford for the LSU Tigers or remain with the program and ink an extension?
ESPN's Marty Smith joined ESPN College GameDay to break down the decision timeline on Saturday as the clock ticks for Kiffin.
“Lane told me this morning, ‘I’m going to 8 a.m. yoga with my family, it’s non-negotiable,’” ESPN’s Marty Smith said during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay.
“After yoga, he’s coming here to the facility with his staff to start game-planning for the Georgia Bulldogs in case Alabama loses tonight and the Rebels suddenly find themselves in Atlanta next weekend for the opportunity to play for a conference championship,” Smith reported.
“So, does that thereby delay the meeting with Keith Carter, the athletics director here, in the opportunity to determine where his future will be? Kiffin told me that meeting is this afternoon, but there’s much he wants to do before then.”
“Coach Saban, keep your phone on,” Smith said. “Kiffin told me he wants to have in-depth conversations both with Coach Saban regarding the positives and negatives of both of these jobs, as well as Pete Carroll, who he got a text from last night that said, ‘Call me any time, Lane. I promised your father I would always take care of you.’”
Now, with all eyes on the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" on Saturday, the timeline is in place for what appears to be an afternoon decision, according to ESPN.
