Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. UCLA Bruins to Resume Play on Tuesday Morning

The Tigers and Bruins will resume play on Tuesday, weather delay forces the matchup to be postponed.

The LSU Tigers and UCLA Bruins will resume play on Tuesday morning following a weather delay during the College World Series matchup on Monday night.

After three innings in Omaha (Neb.), inclement weather in the area forced the game to be delayed at 7:20 p.m. CT.

Heading into the delay, it was the LSU Tigers that held a 5-3 lead following a rollercoaster first inning at Charles Schwab Field.

The Bruins took an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning with LSU right-hander Anthony Eyanson shaky to start the showdown.

For the Tigers, a three-run homer from Jared Jones in the bottom of the first frame provided the Tigers with a lead following an RBI single from Jake Brown.

LSU tacked on another run on an RBI single from Luis Hernandez in the bottom of the third inning to take a 5-3 lead.

A look into the new start time in Omaha and broadcast information:

The Preview: UCLA Bruins (48-16) vs. LSU Tigers (49-15)

DATE/TIME
• Tuesday, June 17 at 10 a.m. CT (ESPN)
STADIUM
• Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. (24,500)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed
• UCLA – No. 15 NCAA Tournament National Seed
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TELEVISION
• To be determined.

The Tigers to Know:

- Junior first baseman Jared Jones is No. 2 in the SEC this season in RBI (70), No. 3 in hits (84), No. 4 in total bases (159) and No. 5 in home runs (20).

- Freshman outfielder Derek Curiel is No. 1 in the SEC in doubles (19), No. 3 in the league in walks (52), No. 3 in hits (84), No. 2 in on-base percentage (.477) and No. 10 in batting average (.347).

- Junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson is No. 8 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.460).

Published
