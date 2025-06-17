Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. UCLA Bruins to Resume Play on Tuesday Morning
The LSU Tigers and UCLA Bruins will resume play on Tuesday morning following a weather delay during the College World Series matchup on Monday night.
After three innings in Omaha (Neb.), inclement weather in the area forced the game to be delayed at 7:20 p.m. CT.
Heading into the delay, it was the LSU Tigers that held a 5-3 lead following a rollercoaster first inning at Charles Schwab Field.
The Bruins took an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning with LSU right-hander Anthony Eyanson shaky to start the showdown.
For the Tigers, a three-run homer from Jared Jones in the bottom of the first frame provided the Tigers with a lead following an RBI single from Jake Brown.
LSU tacked on another run on an RBI single from Luis Hernandez in the bottom of the third inning to take a 5-3 lead.
A look into the new start time in Omaha and broadcast information:
The Preview: UCLA Bruins (48-16) vs. LSU Tigers (49-15)
DATE/TIME
• Tuesday, June 17 at 10 a.m. CT (ESPN)
STADIUM
• Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. (24,500)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed
• UCLA – No. 15 NCAA Tournament National Seed
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TELEVISION
• To be determined.
The Tigers to Know:
- Junior first baseman Jared Jones is No. 2 in the SEC this season in RBI (70), No. 3 in hits (84), No. 4 in total bases (159) and No. 5 in home runs (20).
- Freshman outfielder Derek Curiel is No. 1 in the SEC in doubles (19), No. 3 in the league in walks (52), No. 3 in hits (84), No. 2 in on-base percentage (.477) and No. 10 in batting average (.347).
- Junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson is No. 8 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.460).
