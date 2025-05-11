Start Time and How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in Game 3 Matchup
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will square off against the No. 1 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks on Sunday in Baton Rouge to wrap up the thrilling SEC series.
After capturing back-to-back wins on Friday and Saturday, LSU is clicking on all cylinders with the program looking to complete the sweep in Game 3.
Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson (8-2) worked 6.0 shutout innings for the Tigers on Saturday, allowing just five hits with one walk and 11 strikeouts.
“A couple of things stand out to me about Anthony,” Johnson said. “He is an intense competitor, so there’s always a way out with him no matter how tough the predicament.
"He’s also executing all of his pitches all of the time now, so it’s really hard to feel convicted in the batter’s box against him.”
Now, all attention shifts to Sunday afternoon with the Tigers looking to make a statement and sweep the No. 1 ranked Razorbacks.
The Preview: No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (40-11, 17-9 SEC) at No. 3 LSU Tigers (40-11, 17-9 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Sunday, May 11 at 3 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 3 D1 Baseball, No. 3 NCBWA, No. 4 USA Today, No. 6 Baseball America
• Arkansas – No. 1 NCBWA, No. 2 USA Today, No. 3 Baseball America, No. 7 D1 Baseball
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Sunday's game will be televised on the SEC Network.
The Scouting Report: Arkansas Razorbacks Edition
Arkansas is 40-11 overall, 17-9 in the SEC, two games behind first-place Texas in the league standings … the Razorbacks swept a three-game SEC series against Texas last weekend in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas is No. 1 in the SEC with a .316 team batting average, and the Razorbacks also lead the league in hits (519) and runs (454).
Arkansas is third in the league with 102 home runs this season … the Razorbacks’ pitching staff is No. 4 in the SEC with a 3.75 ERA, and Arkansas is fifth in the league in opponent batting average (.224).
Arkansas infielder Wehiwa Aloy is batting .376 with 16 doubles, one triple, 17 home runs and 52 RBI … his younger brother, INF/OF Kuhio Aloy, is hitting .359 with 14 doubles, 12 homers and 65 RBI … outfielder Charles Davalan is batting .351 with eight doubles, one triple, 13 homers and 49 RBI.
