Start Time and How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in Game 1
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will square off against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Saturday night in Game 1 of the College World Series Finals.
The Tigers will take the field at Charles Schwab Field on Saturday as the program continues its quest at a second National Championship in the last three seasons.
Johnson and Co. will send ace Kade Anderson to the mound with the Louisiana southpaw preparing to make make his second start in Omaha.
Anderson, a 2025 First-Team All-American and Golden Spikes Award semifinalist, is No. 1 in the nation in strikeouts this season with 170. He is also No. 7 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (13.91) and No. 14 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.67).
Anderson’s total of 170 Ks this season is No. 3 on the LSU single-season strikeouts list; he trails only Ben McDonald (202 Ks, 1989) and Paul Skenes (209 Ks, 2023).
Now, he'll look to make a statement on Saturday night in Omaha against a fiery Coastal Carolina Chanticleers squad at Charles Schwab Field.
A look into the broadcast information, start time and a scouting report on Coastal Carolina heading into Game 1.
The Preview: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (56-11) vs. LSU Tigers (51-15)
DATES/TIMES
• Saturday, June 21 at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)
STADIUM
• Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. (24,500)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed
• CCU – No. 13 NCAA Tournament National Seed
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TELEVISION
• Saturday's game will be televised on ESPN.
LSU's Jake Brown' Take:
"It's awesome. It's something I've dreamed for my entire life, as I know other Louisiana guys on the team have. This is everything that you've worked for coming up," Brown said.
"In Louisiana your dream is to play baseball for LSU. And what goes with that is being able to represent it at the highest level of college baseball, which this program has been able to do year in and year out. And really just super thankful for the opportunity I've been gifted with and looking to make the most out of it."
The Scouting Report:
Coastal Carolina, champions of the Sun Belt Conference, has won 26 straight games; CCU’s last loss occurred on April 22 versus the College of Charleston.
The Chanticleers hosted and won an NCAA Regional, swept two games at Auburn in the NCAA Super Regional and have posted wins over Arizona, Oregon State and Louisville in the CWS to advance to the Finals.
CCU is hitting .291 as a team with 123 doubles, seven triples, 66 homers and 108 steals in 137 attempts.
The Coastal Carolina pitching staff has a 3.22 ERA with 602 strikeouts in 576.1 innings and is limiting opponents to a .227 cumulative batting average.
The Chanticleers are led at the plate by catcher Caden Bodine, who is hitting .326 with 18 doubles, one triple, five homers and 42 RBI.
Infielder Blake Barthol leads CCU in homers with 12, and he has collected 53 RBI, and outfielder Sebastian Alexander has 10 homers and a team-best 54 RBI.
