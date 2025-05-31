Start Time and How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. Dallas Baptist in Baton Rouge Regional
The top-ranked LSU Tigers will return to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Saturday night for a Baton Rouge Regional clash against the Dallas Baptist Patriots.
Jay Johnson's crew is coming off of an impressive shutout victory over Little Rock to open NCAA Tournament play with the Tigers looking to carry the momentum into Game 2.
“You can’t win the game and have the game over in the first inning,” Johnson said. “You can’t try to force it. You’ve got to let the game come to you a little bit.
"I thought we did that [Friday]. And when you have really good pitching and really good defense, it should allow your offense to play with great confidence. I thought we played well tonight. It was a good night for the Tigers on offense.”
After a Game 1 win, all focus now shifts towards a winner's bracket matchup against the Dallas Baptist Patriots for a chance to play in the Regional Championship on Sunday.
Johnson and Co. will take the field in Alex Box Stadium tonight with first pitch set for 8 p.m. CT in the Bayou State.
The Baton Rouge Regional Updated Schedule:
Friday, May 30
Game 1: (1) LSU vs (4) Little Rock at 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network): LSU Wins 7-0
Game 2: (2) Dallas Baptist vs (3) Rhode Island at 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN +): Dallas Baptist Wins
Saturday, May 31
Game 3: No. 4 Little Rock vs. No. 3 Rhode Island: 2 p.m. CT
Game 4: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 2 Dallas Baptist: 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU
Sunday, June 1
Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game at 2 p.m. CT
Game 6: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game at 8 p.m. CT
Monday, June 2
Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4 – TBD *if necessary
The NCAA Tournament Schedule:
Selection Show: Monday, May 26 at 12 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Regionals: Friday - Monday, May 30 - June 2
Super Regionals: Friday - Monday, June 6-9
First day of MCWS Games: Starts Friday, June 13
MCWS Finals: Saturday - Sunday/Monday, June 21 - 22/23
The NCAA Regional Hosts:
Athens, Georgia – Georgia (42-15)
Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (38-18)
Austin, Texas – Texas (42-12)
Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (43-14)
Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-12)
Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (44-16)
Conway, South Carolina – Coastal Carolina (48-11)
Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (41-12-1)
Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (42-14)
Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (43-13)
Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Mississippi (44-14)
Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (43-16)
Los Angeles, California – UCLA (42-16)
Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (42-16)
Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (40-19)
Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (38-14)
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.