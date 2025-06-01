Start Time and How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. Little Rock in Baton Rouge Regional
The top-ranked LSU Tigers will return to action at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Sunday night in a Baton Rouge Regional Championship matchup against the Little Rock Trojans.
After taking down Dallas Baptist on Sunday afternoon, Little Rock remained alive to force a rematch against the Tigers in the Bayou State.
LSU is coming off of a 12-0 victory on Saturday night after defeating Dallas Baptist to punch their ticket to the regional final.
“Offensively I thought we did a lot of things well,” Johnson said on Saturday.
“Starting in the first inning, two outs, nobody on, Danny (Dickinson) walks, Jake (Brown) gets hit with a pitch, and then Ethan, two-strike hard and low hits the ball the other way, very professional hitter-like to get us going. Later, a really good at-bat by Chris; good at-bats all night by Chris.”
LSU is now one win away from reaching the Super Regionals with a clash against the Little Rock Trojans now set for Sunday.
Little Rock would need a victory tonight to force a win or go home game tomorrow.
The Tigers took down the Trojans on Friday night in Game 1 of the Baton Rouge Regional with LSU now looking to handle business once again.
A look into the updated Baton Rouge Regional schedule, broadcast information and bracket in the Bayou State.
The Baton Rouge Regional Updated Schedule:
Friday, May 30
Game 1: (1) LSU vs (4) Little Rock at 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network): LSU Wins 7-0
Game 2: (2) Dallas Baptist vs (3) Rhode Island at 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN +): Dallas Baptist Wins
Saturday, May 31
Game 3: No. 4 Little Rock vs. No. 3 Rhode Island: 2 p.m. CT - Little Rock Wins 22-10
Game 4: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 2 Dallas Baptist: 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU - LSU Wins 12-0
Sunday, June 1
Game 5: No. 4 Little Rock Trojans vs, No. 2 Dallas Baptist Patriots - 2 p.m. CT - Little Rock Wins 8-6
Game 6: No. 4 Little Rock Trojans vs. No. 1 LSU Tigers at 8 p.m. CT [Regional Final] - ESPN+
Monday, June 2
Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4 – TBD *if necessary
The NCAA Tournament Schedule:
Selection Show: Monday, May 26 at 12 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Regionals: Friday - Monday, May 30 - June 2
Super Regionals: Friday - Monday, June 6-9
First day of MCWS Games: Starts Friday, June 13
MCWS Finals: Saturday - Sunday/Monday, June 21 - 22/23
