Start Time and How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. Little Rock in Baton Rouge Regional

Jay Johnson and the Tigers prepare for the Baton Rouge Regional Final, square off against the Trojans.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of LSU Baseball.

The top-ranked LSU Tigers will return to action at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Sunday night in a Baton Rouge Regional Championship matchup against the Little Rock Trojans.

After taking down Dallas Baptist on Sunday afternoon, Little Rock remained alive to force a rematch against the Tigers in the Bayou State.

LSU is coming off of a 12-0 victory on Saturday night after defeating Dallas Baptist to punch their ticket to the regional final.

“Offensively I thought we did a lot of things well,” Johnson said on Saturday.

“Starting in the first inning, two outs, nobody on, Danny (Dickinson) walks, Jake (Brown) gets hit with a pitch, and then Ethan, two-strike hard and low hits the ball the other way, very professional hitter-like to get us going. Later, a really good at-bat by Chris; good at-bats all night by Chris.”

LSU is now one win away from reaching the Super Regionals with a clash against the Little Rock Trojans now set for Sunday.

Little Rock would need a victory tonight to force a win or go home game tomorrow.

The Tigers took down the Trojans on Friday night in Game 1 of the Baton Rouge Regional with LSU now looking to handle business once again.

A look into the updated Baton Rouge Regional schedule, broadcast information and bracket in the Bayou State.

The Baton Rouge Regional Updated Schedule:

Friday, May 30
Game 1: (1) LSU vs (4) Little Rock at 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network): LSU Wins 7-0
Game 2: (2) Dallas Baptist vs (3) Rhode Island at 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN +): Dallas Baptist Wins

Saturday, May 31
Game 3: No. 4 Little Rock vs. No. 3 Rhode Island: 2 p.m. CT - Little Rock Wins 22-10
Game 4: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 2 Dallas Baptist: 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU - LSU Wins 12-0

Sunday, June 1
Game 5: No. 4 Little Rock Trojans vs, No. 2 Dallas Baptist Patriots - 2 p.m. CT - Little Rock Wins 8-6
Game 6: No. 4 Little Rock Trojans vs. No. 1 LSU Tigers at 8 p.m. CT [Regional Final] - ESPN+

LSU Tigers Baseball Updated Baton Rouge Regional Bracket.
Courtesy of LSU Baseball.

Monday, June 2
Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4 – TBD *if necessary

The NCAA Tournament Schedule:

Selection Show: Monday, May 26 at 12 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Regionals: Friday - Monday, May 30 - June 2
Super Regionals: Friday - Monday, June 6-9
First day of MCWS Games: Starts Friday, June 13
MCWS Finals: Saturday - Sunday/Monday, June 21 - 22/23

Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

