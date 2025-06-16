Start Time and How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. UCLA Bruins in College World Series
The LSU Tigers will take on the UCLA Bruins on Monday night at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha (Neb.) as the program continues its pursuit in the College World Series.
Jay Johnson's crew will send right-hander Anthony Eyanson to the mound with the UC-San Diego transfer looking to make a statement against the Bruins
"UCLA is a great team and has been one of the most consistent teams in the country this year. With the schedule that we play, we’ve actually seen some teams like them along the way," Johnson said. "They play a really good brand of baseball and have some of the best players in the country. They have a very strong identity on offense, a style of play that they’re committed to.
“Our preparation and execution have been excellent throughout our time in Omaha, and the vibe of our team has been very good. Our players have a sense of who they need to be and when they need to be it. It’s all about execution, and execution is a direct reflection of your preparation and focus.”
LSU and UCLA will square off at Charles Schwab Field with first pitch set for 6 p.m. CT with a spot in the College World Series semifinals on the line.
The Preview: UCLA Bruins (48-16) vs. LSU Tigers (49-15)
DATE/TIME
• Monday, June 16 at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)
STADIUM
• Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. (24,500)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed
• UCLA – No. 15 NCAA Tournament National Seed
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TELEVISION
• Monday's game will be televised on ESPN.
The History to Know: LSU Edition
- LSU is 49-15 overall and the Tigers are the No. 6 National Seed in the NCAA Tournament. LSU is ranked No. 1 in the nation by Baseball America, and No. 3 by D1 Baseball and USA Today in their most recent polls.
- Tigers posted a 19-11 SEC regular-season record and finished in third place in the 2025 conference standings. LSU won at least 19 league games for the 19th time in school history and for the second time in the past three seasons.
- LSU opened the 2025 College World Series Saturday night with a 4-1 win over No. 3 National Seed Arkansas. Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson (11-1) worked 7.0 innings Saturday night and limited Arkansas to one run on three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts, firing 100 pitches.
The Tigers to Know:
- Junior first baseman Jared Jones is No. 2 in the SEC this season in RBI (70), No. 3 in hits (84), No. 4 in total bases (159) and No. 5 in home runs (20).
- Freshman outfielder Derek Curiel is No. 1 in the SEC in doubles (19), No. 3 in the league in walks (52), No. 3 in hits (84), No. 2 in on-base percentage (.477) and No. 10 in batting average (.347).
- Junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson is No. 8 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.460).
