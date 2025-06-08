Start Time and How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. West Virginia in Super Regionals
The LSU Tigers will square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Sunday in Game 2 of the Baton Rouge Super Regional at Alex Box Stadium.
After taking down the Mountaineers on Saturday in Game 1, Johnson and Co. are one win away from punching their ticket to the College World Series in Omaha.
LSU ace Kade Anderson pieced together a brilliant outing on Saturday in sweltering weather elements to lead the Tigers to the series opening win.
“A great win for our team [on Saturday] against a really good team, really good pitcher,” said Johnson. “Tough conditions; it was very hot today. But our guys came ready to play, and it was a good performance."
Now, with a 1-0 series lead, LSU will look to capture a victory on Sunday and book their flights to Omaha for the College World Series.
A look into the broadcast information for Sunday in Baton Rouge, the start time and scouting report on West Virginia.
The Preview: West Virginia Mountaineers (44-15) vs. LSU Tigers (47-15)
DATES/TIMES
• Sunday, June 8 at 5 p.m. CT (ESPN2)
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed, No. 10 NCAA RPI
• WVU – No. 28 NCAA RPI
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Sunday's game will be televised on ESPN2.
The Scouting Report: West Virginia Edition
West Virginia won the 2025 Big 12 regular-season title with a 19-9 league record … the Mountaineers have a 24-5 record in road games this season.
WVU swept three games last weekend in the NCAA Clemson Regional, defeating Kentucky, Clemson and Kentucky for a second time in the regional title game.
The Mountaineers are hitting .299 as a team this season with 122 doubles, 11 triples, 55 home runs and 108 stolen bases in 141 attempts.
Utility player Sam White is hitting .352 on the year with 16 doubles, four homers and 44 RBI … outfielder Kyle West is batting .347 and he has 15 doubles, a team-high 10 homers and 36 RBI … outfielder Jace Rinehart is batting .317 and leads WVU in doubles (21) and RBI (51).
WVU’s top pitcher this season has been left-hander Griffin Kern, who is 5-2 with a 3.13 ERA, and he has recorded 29 walks and 100 strikeouts in 95.0 innings.
Right-hander Jack Kartsonas is 6-3 with a 2.94 ERA, and he has logged 16 walks and 76 strikeouts in 64.1 innings … right-handers Reese Bassinger and Carson Estridge have posted five saves each for the Mountaineers.
