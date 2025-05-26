The Baton Rouge Regional: LSU Baseball's Opponents Revealed for NCAA Tournament
No. 6 overall seeded LSU will host postseason baseball at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field this weekend in Baton Rouge for NCAA Tournament Regional play.
After earning one of coveted Top-8 National Seeds, Jay Johnson and Co. will have the opportunity to host both a Regional and Super Regional in the Bayou State.
LSU is battle-tested heading into the NCAA Tournament after squaring off against the top programs in America while competing in the SEC.
"It's a great training ground for Omaha. It's a 30-game playoff in the SEC. You've got to go out there and every game counts the same, and then obviously here in the SEC tournament you're playing for a chance to host a regional and a super regional and then even better, win a tournament," LSU first baseman Jared Jones said.
"That's something I didn't get to do while I was here at LSU, and it's on to the next one with regional and whatever else is ahead of us."
Now, the Baton Rouge Regional opponents have been revealed with host LSU being joined by:
- No. 2: Dallas Baptist Patriots
- No. 3: Rhode Island Rams
- No. 4: Little Rock Trojans
The Baton Rouge Regional will be paired with the Clemson Regional, the NCAA announced on Monday during the Selection Show.
The host Clemson Tigers are joined by:
- No. 2: West Virgina Mountaineers
- No. 3: Kentucky Wildcats
- No. 4: USC Upstate Spartans
The LSU Tigers will now shift focus to Friday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field with a NCAA Tournament Regional clash against No. 4 seeded Little Rock now set.
The NCAA Tournament Schedule:
Selection Show: Monday, May 26 at 12 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Regionals: Friday - Monday, May 30 - June 2
Super Regionals: Friday - Monday, June 6-9
First day of MCWS Games: Starts Friday, June 13
MCWS Finals: Saturday - Sunday/Monday, June 21 - 22/23
The NCAA Regional Hosts:
Athens, Georgia – Georgia (42-15)
Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (38-18)
Austin, Texas – Texas (42-12)
Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (43-14)
Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-12)
Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (44-16)
Conway, South Carolina – Coastal Carolina (48-11)
Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (41-12-1)
Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (42-14)
Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (43-13)
Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Mississippi (44-14)
Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (43-16)
Los Angeles, California – UCLA (42-16)
Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (42-16)
Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (40-19)
Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (38-14)
