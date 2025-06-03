The Baton Rouge Super Regional: Who Will LSU Baseball Play at Alex Box Stadium?
The top-ranked LSU Tigers are Super Regional bound after taking down the Little Rock Trojans on Monday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
Jay Johnson and Co. received a heroic performance from freshman pitcher Casan Evans after striking out nine consecutive batters down the stretch for the Tigers to advance in tournament play.
"This dude is a superstar," Johnson said of Evans. "You guys have been around a lot longer than I have, but there haven't been very many better performances on that pitcher's mound in championship games than what you just saw by Casan."
Behind an impressive showing from Evans paired with dominance at the plate from Ethan Frey and Luis Hernandez, the Tigers captured the Baton Rouge Regional to stay alive.
“One of the best performances I’ve had in my career,” Evans said. “Couldn’t be more thankful for Coach Johnson trusting me in the situation when we were down a couple runs. He threw me in with runners on, and I was just going to go right at them.”
Now, the stage is set. LSU will move on in the NCAA Tournament and host the West Virginia Mountaineers in a best-of-three Baton Rouge Super Regional showdown.
Johnson and the LSU Tigers were paired with the Clemson Regional in the tournament with the Mountaineers taking down the hometown Tigers over the weekend on their home turf.
LSU will now square off against West Virginia at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field this weekend with the program two wins away from reaching the College World Series.
The NCAA Tournament Schedule:
Selection Show: Monday, May 26 at 12 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Regionals: Friday - Monday, May 30 - June 2
Super Regionals: Friday - Monday, June 6-9
First day of MCWS Games: Starts Friday, June 13
MCWS Finals: Saturday - Sunday/Monday, June 21 - 22/23
