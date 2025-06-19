Early Betting Lines: LSU Baseball vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in Title Series
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers punched their ticket to the College World Series Finals on Wednesday night after a thrilling 6-5 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks in Omaha.
First baseman Jared Jones’ RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning capped a wild three-run rally that erased a 5-3 Arkansas lead and gave LSU its ninth berth in a CWS championship round.
“I’m literally at a loss for words. Yes, it’s about getting to the ultimate goal, but honestly, it’s about getting five more days with this team. This is a model team. There hasn’t been anything quite like it. It’s been consistent effort since our first team meeting on August 24, all the way through the ninth inning tonight," Johnson said.
"Think about the walk-off wins we had at home against Arkansas, Tennessee. They just stay with it. Their mental toughness is like nothing I’ve ever seen. Their investment in the team—man, we’ve got guys who are going to play pro ball, but it’s not about that.
"At LSU baseball, the expectation is: I will always place the needs of the team above my own. And these guys embody that every day. I’m just really thankful. If I had to sum it up in one word? Grateful.”
Now, the stage is set for the LSU Tigers in the National Championship series with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on the opposite side.
The latest betting lines have been revealed with the Tigers coming in as the favorites to once against hoist the National Championship trophy.
The Current Betting Lines: LSU vs. Coastal Carolina
*Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook*
LSU: -1.5 (+114)
Coastal Carolina: +1.5 (-1450
Over/Under: 8.5 runs
Money Line:
- LSU: -166
- Coastal Carolina: +130
Johnson and the LSU Tigers enter Saturday night's clash as 1.5 run favorites with Coastal Carolina currently coming in as the underdog.
LSU, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, is favored at -190 to win the College World Series Finals while Coast Carolina has +155 odds.
A look into the College World Series results and the full weekend schedule for the National Championship series.
The Updated College World Series Bracket and Results:
Friday, June 13
Game 1 – Coastal Carolina 7, Arizona 4
Game 2 – Oregon State 4, Louisville 3
Saturday, June 14
Game 3 – UCLA 6, Murray State 4
Game 4 – LSU 4, Arkansas 1
Sunday, June 15
Game 5 – Louisville 8, Arizona 3 [Arizona Eliminated]
Game 6 – Coastal Carolina 6, Oregon State 2
Monday, June 16
Game 7 – Arkansas 3, Murray State 0 [Murray State Eliminated]
Tuesday, June 17
Game 8 – LSU 9, UCLA 5
Game 9 – Louisville 7 vs. Oregon State 6 [Oregon State Eliminated]
Game 10 – Arkansas 7 vs. UCLA 3 [UCLA Eliminated]
Wednesday, June 18
Game 11 – Coastal Carolina 11 vs. Louisville 3
Game 12 – LSU 6 vs. Arkansas 5
CWS Finals: LSU Tigers vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
(All Times Eastern)
Game 1 (June 21): (13) Coastal Carolina vs. (6) LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 2 (June 22): (13) Coastal Carolina vs. (6) LSU | 2:30 p.m. | ABC
Game 3 (June 23): (If Necessary): (13) Coastal Carolina vs. (6) LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
