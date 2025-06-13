The Early Prediction: LSU Baseball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in College World Series
The LSU Tigers will open College World Series play on Saturday night against the top-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha (Neb.).
Jay Johnson's crew continues preparation for the Southeastern Conference duel between two of the top programs in America heading into the weekend.
Both SEC squads have squared off already this season with the Tigers taking home a series victory at Alex Box Stadium, but hitting the road to Omaha presents a unique challenge for LSU.
“It’s a good advantage for us,” LSU junior Jared Jones said. “We’ve played Arkansas already at our place already, but that was at our place. Going through the SEC all year, you’re going to get tested by each and every team.
"There’s not really a bad team, so it’s a good training ground for Omaha and now that we’re here we have to stick to what has made us successful all year and not try to do too much or get caught up in the emotion of the game and play our brand of baseball.”
Now, with an experienced roster and elite-level pitching in LSU's arsenal, it's set the stage for a Saturday night clash against Arkansas in the "game of the weekend" in Omaha.
Arkansas will roll out ace Zach Root on the mound for Saturday's matchup with LSU prepared for the challenge ahead.
The Tigers have squared off against multiple elite arms this season with the program "accustomed" to top pitchers after playing in the Southeastern Conference.
“You kind of get accustomed to seeing this elite pitching and the more you see something, the more you get a little more comfortable with it,” Johnson said. “It’s the beauty of playing in our league, which is really tough, but you get to the postseason and there’s nothing you have not seen. You feel prepared.
"[Arkansas] is very talented on the mound. As good as a constructed pitching staff I’ve seen in my time in college baseball in terms of starters, relievers, arm strength, out pitches, pitchability, the whole deal. I think they’d probably say the same about us and it will make for a great game on Saturday night.”
What's the buzz heading into the matchup on both sides? What's the College World Series schedule for Saturday with LSU drawing the primetime slot?
A look into the schedule, players' thoughts and an early prediction heading into Saturday night in Omaha:
The Saturday Schedule:
The Saturday, June 14 action includes No. 15 national seed UCLA (47-16) against Murray State (44-15) at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN.
The other Saturday game features No. 3 national seed Arkansas (48-13) squaring off against No. 6 national seed LSU (48-15) at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.
The Players' Takes: Jared Jones, Kade Anderson Break Down the Matchup
Jones... “Now that we’re here we’ve just got to stick to kind of what’s made us successful all year. And not try to do too much or get caught up in the emotions of the game and just play our brand of baseball.”
Anderson... “Having those experiences and learning from them as well, I think those type of things prepare you for the playoffs. And this is just another week for us, realistically. Coach Johnson prepares us that way. And we’ll be ready when it comes Saturday.”
The Early Prediction: Tigers' Bats Pave the Way
LSU will likely roll out ace Kade Anderson on Saturday night to open College World Series play with the elite Louisiana native looking to set the tone for the Tigers.
With Anderson on the mound alongside a talented bullpen holding Cooper Williams, Chase Shores, William Schmidt, Mavrick Rizy and Zac Cowan, among others, the Tigers' well-rested group puts them in efficient position on the bump.
At the plate, LSU will look to carry momentum from last weekend's Super Regional sweep of the West Virginia Mountaineers.
It was Steven Milam, Ethan Frey, Derek Curiel, Josh Pearson and Chris Stanfield, among several others, utilizing timely at-bats to lead the Tigers over West Virginia.
LSU has as talented of a lineup as they come in college baseball with a unique blend of experienced returnees alongside transfers that have impacted the game in a myriad of ways.
But consistency and timely at-bats will be critical on Saturday night against a fiery Razorbacks squad that Johnson has already coined "the most talented team in the country."
With Anderson on the mound paired with the Tigers' talented pieces at the plate, it sets the stage for LSU to take home a Game 1 win over the Razorbacks.
Razorbacks ace Zach Root will present a challenge on the mound with LSU not as sharp against left-handers, but with experience looking to pave the way, it puts the Tigers in an efficient spot.
The Early Prediction: LSU 4, Arkansas 3
