The Final Betting Odds: LSU Baseball vs. Coastal Carolina in Game 2 of CWS Finals
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will return to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha (Neb.) on Sunday afternoon for Game 2 of the College World Series Finals against Coastal Carolina.
Behind a masterclass performance from left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson on Saturday night, the Tigers are now one win away from a title after capturing a Game 1 win.
Anderson (12-1) fired his second complete-game shutout of the season, as he also accomplished the feat at Oklahoma on April 4. He limited Coastal Carolina to just three hits while recording five walks and 10 strikeouts over 130 pitches.
"He's the best pitcher in college baseball. I mean, we had the best pitcher on the planet two years ago in a similar situation. I felt like Kade's had a very similar season to that. And that's how you get here," Johnson said.
"I'm really proud of him. And I think the commonality between the two is the person, the character, the toughness, the team-first attitude.
"And you're probably right. I mean, his next pitch should be for someplace in the Washington Nationals organization. It's not close. And they usually draft really well. And he's the best player in the country. There's nobody closer to the Major Leagues than that right now."
A look into the Game 2 game information, Johnson's thoughts and the final betting lines heading into Sunday's matchup.
The Preview: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (56-12) vs. LSU Tigers (52-15)
DATES/TIMES
• Sunday, June 22 at 1:30 p.m. CT (ESPN)
STADIUM
• Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. (24,500)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed
• CCU – No. 13 NCAA Tournament National Seed
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TELEVISION
• Sunday's game will be televised on ABC.
Kade Anderson's Thoughts: LSU's Ace Pieces Together Historic Performance
"Yeah, just really focusing on the next pitch. It wasn't pretty, but got the job done. Just like I said, just putting the team in a situation to win.
"Sometimes the staff we have is just -- all you need is one run sometimes. And Coach Johnson prepares us to be one-run ready."
The Finals Betting Lines: LSU vs. Coastal Carolina [Game 2]
*Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook*
LSU: -1.5 (+130)
Coastal Carolina: +1.5 (-166)
Over/Under: 8.5 runs
Money Line:
- LSU: -120
- Coastal Carolina: -110
Johnson and the LSU Tigers enter Sunday afternoon's matchup as slight favorites with Coastal Carolina currently coming in as a minimal underdog.
LSU, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, is favored at -425 to win the College World Series Finals while Coast Carolina has +320 odds.
