Palmeiras vs. Chelsea Prediction, Odds for FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinals
Chelsea and Palmeiras lock horns after meeting in the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup final, which Chelsea won 2-1. Both teams enter on the heels of extra time wins, with Chelsea winning 4-1 over Benefica and Palmeiras winning 1-0 over Botafogo.
Both teams are defensive-minded. Chelsea will want to hold possession for long stretches, while the Brazilian side held PSG scoreless in a 1-0 surprise win during the group stage of this tournament. PSG are the betting favorites to win the tournament and boast a strong attack, which should tell you enough about Palmeiras.
Chelsea is the betting favorite to advance and have the third-shortest odds to win the tournament at +410 at FanDuel, behind PSG (+220) and Real Madrid (+270). Palmeiras is +1600.
Let’s get into this matchup with betting picks below and all odds coming via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Palmeiras vs. Chelsea Odds
Moneyline
- Palmeiras: +280
- Chelsea: +105
- Tie: +220
Total: 2.5 goals OVER +110, UNDER -154
Palmeiras vs. Chelsea Prediction
Chelsea is the superior team. There’s no denying it. That talent discrepancy will pan out in the end, though I’m not sure that this will be a straight forward win for the Blues.
Their deliberate style actually plays into the hands of Palmeiras. They’ll drop back and let Chelsea bring the game to them. That could make this game feel one-sided, but it’s actually the match Palmeiras will want.
That said, Chelsea’s one-sided possession should also lead to few chances for Palmeiras. With such pressure on them to take advantage, they could try and be too perfect in the finish.
Chelsea’s defense has been solid for the most part and the openings will be slim. Even Benfica struggled to find room against them.
I see a low-scoring game. While the juice is high at -154, that’s the best bet.
UNDER 2.5 goals -154 (FanDuel)
If you want to get more aggressive, Palmeiras UNDER 0.5 goals is another bet I’d wager.
Palmeiras UNDER 0.5 goals +144 (FanDuel)
