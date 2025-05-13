The Latest Status Update on LSU Baseball Pitcher Kade Anderson Following Injury Scare
LSU left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson exited Friday night's Game 1 matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks with an upper-body injury in the sixth inning.
The Tigers' ace worked through 5.2 IP on 109 pitches with 10 strikeouts before departing in the top of the sixth inning in LSU's thrilling victory over the No. 1 ranked Razorbacks.
After 99 pitches through 5.0 innings of work, LSU head coach Jay Johnson made the move to send Anderson back out to the bump in the sixth.
Then, the talented southpaw tossed pitch No. 109 and came up gimpy after the throw, flexing his left forearm.
Anderson would then work through a pair of practice pitches, with one reaching 92 miles per hour, prior to heading to the dugout.
He went with athletic trainers for further evaluations where the staff labeled his injury as a "wrist cramp" in his throwing arm.
Following Game 1 against Arkansas, Johnson provided a status update on Anderson. He suffered a wrist cramp and needed to receive additional testing after his departure.
LSU's ace is "fine," according to Johnson, with the training staff evaluating him on Friday night in Baton Rouge.
Now, Johnson has addressed the media for his weekly press conference where he echoed the same sentiment.
Anderson worked through a bullpen session on Monday and everything is good to go. He's all set to suit up against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Game 1 on Thursday.
It's a sign of relief for the LSU Tigers with their ace good to go following an injury scare with postseason baseball inching closer.
The LSU pitching staff is No. 2 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (11.9) and have recorded 586 strikeouts in 442.0 innings this season.
Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson defeated top-ranked Arkansas on Saturday, blanking the Razorbacks over a 6.0-inning outing in LSU’s seven-inning, run-rule win.
Eyanson fired six scoreless innings, allowing just five hits – all singles – with one walk and 11 strikeouts.
Eyanson fired 93 pitches, 65 for strikes, and he retired 12 of the final 14 batters that he faced … he permitted just one Arkansas baserunner to advance beyond second base.
In his last two starts versus Arkansas and Texas A&M, Eyanson has worked a combined 15.0 innings and allowed just one run on eight hits with two walks and 25 strikeouts.
