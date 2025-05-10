The Latest Status Update on LSU Baseball's Kade Anderson Following Friday's Exit
LSU left-hander Kade Anderson exited Friday night's Southeastern Conference clash against the Arkansas Razorbacks with an upper-body injury.
The Tigers' ace worked through 5.2 IP on 109 pitches with 10 strikeouts before departing in the top of the sixth inning of the critical conference showdown in Baton Rouge.
After 99 pitches through 5.0 innings of work, LSU head coach Jay Johnson made the move to send Anderson back out to the bump in the sixth.
Then, the electrifying lefty tossed pitch No. 109 and came up gimpy after the throw, flexing his left forearm.
It isn't the first time this season that Anderson has thrown over 100 pitches in one game, but this time quickly became one that had the LSU program holding its breath.
After flexing his forearm and holding the wrist of his throwing arm, Anderson tossed practice pitches with catcher Luis Hernandez to test the arm.
He reached 92 miles per hour on his second warmup pitch, but elected to make the decision to receive further evaluation after mulling things over with Johnson and the training staff.
From there, LSU right-hander Chase Shores entered the game to work through the rest of the inning.
Now, Johnson has provided a status update on Anderson. He suffered a wrist cramp and needed to receive additional testing after his departure.
LSU's ace is "fine," according to Johnson, with the training staff evaluating him on Friday night in Baton Rouge.
Anderson's status has now been updated with the left-hander checking all the boxes after being evaluated by the training staff.
He returned to the dugout during Friday's late-night thriller against the Arkansas Razorbacks where the Tigers ultimately secured a walk-off victory in extra innings.
LSU and Arkansas will return to action on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. CT with right-hander Anthony Eyanson taking the mound for the Tigers.
