The LSU Baseball Big Board 2.0: Jay Johnson and the Tigers Targeting Key Transfers
Jay Johnson is on a rampage in the NCAA Transfer Portal after adding eight commitments in June, but the Tigers remain on the hunt to add the top talent in America.
With the 2024 season wrapped up, the portal is full of immediate impact players searching for a new home and the Tigers have been a program on the prowl.
There are a handful of names to keep tabs on with Johnson and Co. working the phone lines over the last few weeks while hosting players for visits behind the scenes,
Here are a few transfers the Tigers are evaluating:
Matthew Dallas: Tennessee
Tennessee freshman left-handed pitcher Matthew Dallas entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Knoxville and immediately became one of the premier arms in the market.
Sources indicate LSU is in the mix for Dallas as he navigates his portal process and could be a player Johnson ramps up his push for.
Dallas was ranked as the No. 97 overall prospect out of high school by Perfect Game, but played in just two games for the Volunteeers in 2024.
He ended the season with a record of 1-0 and an ERA of 4.76, but is a player with tremendous upside. Dallas had the chance to earn a starting role next season with the reigning National Champions but will now take his talents elsewhere with the Tigers in the mix.
Zach Root: East Carolina
Once Root entered the portal there was immediate buzz circulating that LSU would be the team to beat for the prized left-handed pitcher's services.
Since then, it's been mum with Root reportedly taking a visit to Auburn on Tuesday with the [Auburn] Tigers ramping up their push.
A source tells LSU Country that LSU appears to be out of the mix for Root's services as it currently stands. The Tigers have shifted focus elsewhere.
As a sophomore with East Carolina in 2024, Root went 6-2 with a 3.82 ERA while tossing 76 strikeouts and just 21 walks.
Kaeden Kent: Texas A&M
Texas A&M transfer Kaeden Kent entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after former Aggies head coach Jim Schlossnagle departed for the Texas Longhorns gig.
A player who could ultimately return to College Station after A&M revealed their new hire, it hasn't stopped the Tigers from working the phone lines.
Kent is one of the top available players in the market after putting together an impressive batting average. He batted near the bottom of the lineup, but tallied a .327 average on the season. He didn’t hit much for power, but logged four homers on the season.
LSU is in the market for consistent hitting in the lineup and Kent certainly provides that. He's a player several programs are pursuing, but can Johnson and the Tigers move the needle in his transfer process?
Wyatt Henseler: Penn
The unanimous Ivy League Player of the Year has been a rumored target for LSU to this point after making the decision to play college ball in 2025. He'll bypass the 2024 MLB Draft and take his talents to college this fall.
Henseler committed to Texas A&M in September as a graduate transfer, but it hasn't stopped programs from pursuing the electrifying third baseman.
Other Names to Know:
- Connor "Bear" Harrison - St. Mary's catcher
- Gavin Kilen - Louisville infielder
