The LSU Baseball Big Board: Jay Johnson and the Tigers Targeting Several Transfers
Jay Johnson and the LSU baseball staff continue making calls with players in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the Tigers pursuing several coveted targets.
With the recent news of Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnaggle departing College Station to handle head coaching duties for the Texas Longhorns, double-digit Aggies have entered the portal.
There's buzz brewing of Johnson and Co. working the phone lines to pursue a pair of former Aggies who have hit the portal already.
Who could LSU pursue? Who are they already in contact with?
The LSU Baseball Transfer Portal Big Board:
Zach Root: East Carolina
Once Root entered the portal there was immediate buzz circulating that LSU would be the team to beat for the prized left-handed pitcher's services.
Since then, it's been mum with Root reportedly taking a visit to Auburn on Tuesday with the [Auburn] Tigers ramping up their push, but Johnson will continue pursuit.
A source tells LSU Country that Auburn, LSU and Arkansas are three schools that are in the mix for Root's services.
As a sophomore with East Carolina in 2024, Root went 6-2 with a 3.82 ERA while tossing 76 strikeouts and just 21 walks.
Gavin Grahovac: Texas A&M
Grahovac is a name that makes sense for the Tigers. He's a do-it-all player who flourished as a third baseman for the Aggies during the 2024 season.
The SEC Freshman of the Year lived up to the hype in his first season with the Aggies, but with Schlossnagle departing for Texas, he's hit the portal.
We've seen double-digit Texas A&M players enter the Transfer Portal, but it could be an insurance play. If A&M makes the right hire, they could remain in College Station.
Grahovac played in 66 games during his freshman season for Texas A&M, making 285 plate appearances while smashing 83 hits, scoring 82 runs, 65 RBIs, and 23 home runs on the year with the Aggies.
Jace LaViolette: Texas A&M
LaViolette was a member of the mass exodus in College Station after the head coaching change, and like the others, he'll sit back and wait to see who A&M hires.
It's important to note LaViolette committed to the LSU Tigers in high school before flipping his pledge to Texas A&M. There has been past interest, and if he does decide to depart, LSU could certainly be in the mix as will the Texas Longhorns.
LaViolette finished No. 6 nationally in total home runs after launching 29 bombs on the year in 2024. In 68 games, LaViolette recorded 87 runs scored, 78 RBI, 71 combined walks and hit by pitch, 16 doubles while logging a .305 batting average.
He immediately becomes the most coveted target in the NCAA Transfer Portal with programs across America reaching out to the prized outfielder.
Other Names to Know:
Kaeden Kent: Texas A&M infielder
Gavin Kilen: Louisville shortstop
Other LSU News:
LSU Football: Tigers Trending for No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana
The LSU Baseball Portal Haul: Jay Johnson Dominating Transfer Market
The Recap: LSU Football Lands Four Commitments During Pivotal Recruiting Stretch
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.