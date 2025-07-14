The MLB Draft Day 1 Recap: LSU Baseball Sees Multiple Tigers Selected on Sunday
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers saw four members of the program's 2025 National Championship roster hear their names called on Sunday in the MLB Draft.
Headlined by ace Kade Anderson going No. 3 overall to the Seattle Mariners, the Tigers were well-represented once again across the first three rounds of the event.
Which Tigers heard their names called? Where are the former LSU stars heading as they begin their professional journeys?
The 2025 MLB Draft Selections: Day 1 Recap
No. 1: LHP Kade Anderson - Seattle Mariners
LSU All-American left-hander Kade Anderson was selected No. 3 overall Sunday night in the first round of the MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners.
Anderson, a sophomore from Madisonville, La., is the fourth LSU player in the last four seasons to be among the Top 5 overall MLB Draft selections.
The other LSU Top 5 picks since 2022 are right-hander Paul Skenes (No. 1, 2023), outfielder Dylan Crews (No. 2, 2023) and infielder Jacob Berry (No. 5, 2022).
Anderson, a First-Team All-American and First-Team All-SEC performer, was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2025 College World Series after leading LSU to its eighth national championship. He was also named last month the Baseball America College Pitcher of the Year.
He was 2-0 in the CWS with victories over Arkansas and Coastal Carolina, posting a 0.56 ERA while allowing just one run on six hits in 16.0 innings with 17 strikeouts.
Anderson fired only the second complete-game shutout in LSU’s College World Series history when he defeated Coastal Carolina on June 21 with a brilliant three-hitter in Game 1 of the CWS Finals.
He finished 12-1 on the season with a 3.18 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 119.0 innings. He completed the year No. 1 in the nation in total strikeouts and No. 7 in strikeouts per nine innings (13.61).
His total of 180 Ks this season is No. 3 on the LSU single-season strikeouts list, trailing only Paul Skenes (209 Ks, 2023) and Ben McDonald (202 Ks, 1989).
Anderson was No. 1 in the SEC in strikeouts (180), No. 1 in the league in innings pitched (119.0), No. 1 in wins (12), No. 6 in ERA (3.18) and No. 7 in opponent batting average (.211).
No. 2: RHP Chase Shores - Los Angeles Angels
LSU right-hander Chase Shores was selected No. 47 overall Sunday night in the second round of the MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels.
Shores, a redshirt sophomore from Midland, Texas, returned to the mound in 2025 after missing the 2024 season while rehabilitating from Tommy John surgery.
He posted a 5-3 record and two saves this season with a 5.09 ERA in 23 appearances (nine starts). He worked 63.2 innings, logging 31 walks and 70 strikeouts on the year.
Shores was at his best in the 2025 postseason, as he pitched in four of LSU’s five College World Series games. He fired 7.0 relief innings in the CWS and allowed just three earned runs on five hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.
Shores earned the save in Game 2 of the CWS Finals versus Coastal Carolina on June 22 to clinch the National Championship for LSU, working 2.2 scoreless innings with one hit, no walks and four strikeouts.
No. 3: RHP Anthony Eyanson - Boston Red Sox
LSU All-American right-hander Anthony Eyanson was selected No. 87 overall Sunday night in the third round of the MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox.
Eyanson, a junior from Lakewood, Calif., posted a 12-2 record and a 3.00 ERA in 20 appearances (18 starts). He logged 108.0 innings with 36 walks, 152 strikeouts and a .218 opponent batting average.
A First-Team All-American and Second-Team All-SEC performer, Eyanson completed the season No. 3 in the nation in strikeouts with 152 and No. 16 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (12.67).
He was the winning pitcher in Game 2 of the CWS Finals versus Coastal Carolina, as he fired 6.1 innings and limited the Chanticleers to three runs on seven hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.
He finished No. 1 in the SEC in wins (12), No. 2 in innings pitched (108.0), No. 3 in strikeouts (152), No. 4 in ERA (3.00), and No. 10 in opponent batting average (.218). Eyanson pitched 19.0 straight scoreless innings over five appearances from May 17-June 8
No. 4: OF/DH Ethan Frey - Houston Astros
LSU outfielder/designated hitter Ethan Frey was selected No. 95 overall Sunday night in the third round of the MLB Draft by the Houston Astros.
Frey, a junior from Rosepine, La., batted .331 this season with 15 doubles, one triple, 13 homers, 50 RBI and 43 runs. He scored a team-high six runs in the 2025 College World Series, posting a .391 on-base percentage in the CWS that included two doubles and four walks.
