The Preview: LSU Baseball vs. Northwestern State Demons in Pivotal Midweek Matchup

The LSU Tigers will take the field at Alex Box Stadium on Tuesday night for a non-conference clash against the Northwestern State Demons with an opportunity to get back in the win column.

After suffering the program's first sweep of the 2026 season, Johnson and Co. will press the reset button with a clash against an in-state foe up forst on the docket this week.

“We structure our program around consistency – mentally, physically, training, and we haven’t gotten that consistency yet. We’ve got to keep pushing forward; there are some programs similar to ours that are going through some of the same things. We’re going to keep chopping wood.

"... That’s always served me well in getting our teams out of these types of things. We have some guys that have been through some tough things within the season, and I want to them to draw from that experience and hopefully become more consistent.”

Now, Northwestern State is up first this week with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. CT at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Northwestern State Demons (23-13) at LSU Fighting Tigers (22-15)

DATE/TIME (TV/ONLINE)

• Tuesday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. NORTHWESTERN STATE

LSU leads the series with Northwestern State, 61-14, and the Tigers have won 24 of the past 28 matchups; however, the Demons have won three of the last six meetings with the Tigers … Northwestern State defeated LSU on April 22 of last season, 13-3, in Baton Rouge … LSU won the matchups with NSU in 2024 (6-5), 2023 (14-4) and 2022 (19-7) after the Demons had won two in a row over LSU – a 7-3 victory on May 18, 2021, in Baton Rouge, and a 3-1 win on March 12, 2019, in Natchitoches … the Demons’ other win in their past 28 games versus LSU was a 5-2 victory on April 12, 2011, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• Freshman first baseman Mason Braun led LSU at the plate in the Ole Miss series, batting .455 (5-for-11) in three games with one double and one run scored … for the entire four-game week, Braun hit .429 (6-for-14) with one double and two runs scored … he was 3-for-4 with a double in Friday’s game at Ole Miss, tying his career high for hits that he first accomplished on February 20 versus Indiana.

• LSU hit home runs in three consecutive at-bats on Sunday at Ole Miss, accomplishing the feat for the second time in a week … centerfielder Derek Curiel, designated hitter Cade Arrambide and rightfielder Jake Brown homered in consecutive at-bats in the seventh inning on Sunday, reducing a 7-0 Ole Miss lead to 7-3 in an inning where the Tigers eventually tied the score at 7-7 … LSU also hit back-to-back-to-back home runs on April 5 at Tennessee, with Arrambide, third baseman John Pearson and second baseman Seth Dardar homering in three consecutive at-bats in the seventh inning.

• Rightfielder Jake Brown homered three times and drove in five runs for the Tigers in four games last week … Brown leads the team with 15 home runs and 46 RBI on the year … Brown is No. 3 in the SEC in RBI (46), No. 3 in home runs (15), No. 6 in runs scored (42) and No. 8 in base hits (48).

• Centerfielder Derek Curiel homered, collected five RBI and scored three runs in four games last week … Curiel leads LSU in batting average at .359, and he has produced eight doubles, two triples, five homers, 39 RBI and 40 runs … Curiel is No. 2 in the SEC in triples (2), No. 5 in hits (52), No. 8 in RBI (39), No. 9 in batting avg. (.359) and No. 9 in runs scored (40).

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

• Catcher/DH Cade Arrambide has reached base safely in 14 straight games, and he has a current five-game hitting streak … Arrambide hit .429 (6-for-14) in four games last week with one double, one homer, two RBI and and run scored.

• Shortstop Steven Milam has committed just one error all season in 139 chances, producing a .993 fielding percentage … Milam is No. 6 in the SEC in hit-by-pitch (11), and he is No. 9 in the league in at-bats with 143 on the year … he has a current reached-base safely streak that has stretched to 14 games.

ABOUT THE DEMONS

• Northwestern State is 23-13 overall, and the Demons are in first place in the Southland Conference with a 14-7 record … Northwestern State is hitting .276 as a team with 51 doubles, six triples, 35 home runs and 46 steals in 59 attempts.

• The Demons are paced offensively by utility player Thomas Marsala III, who is batting .324 and leads the team in home runs (9) and RBI (36) … outfielder Joe Siervo is batting with three homers and 25 RBI, and outfielder Brooks Leonard is batting a team-high .379 with five doubles, two triples and 17 RBI.

• The Northwestern State pitching staff has a 4.21 cumulative ERA, and the Demons have recorded 337 strikeouts in 327.0 innings while allowing a .249 opponent batting average and 25 home runs.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.