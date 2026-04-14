Flau’jae Johnson’s Little Brother Stole the Show During Big Sister’s WNBA Draft Interview

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Flau'jae Johnson was drafted by the Golden State Valkyries with the No. 8 pick in the 2026 WNBA draft and then traded to the Seattle Storm. By the time the trade was announced, Johnson's brother had already stolen the hearts of everyone in the Bay Area.

Johnson was being interviewed by ESPN's Holly Rowe when she pointed out her family. That's when her younger brother took off his hat and waved. The crowd reacted immediately and Rowe asked if he could join them on stage. As if the initial wave wasn't adorable enough, he then saluted them and absolutely could not believe when he was told he could go up on stage with his sister.

From there it only got cuter. The look on his face as he rounded the table seemed to say, who, me? No, I couldn't possibly... but if I must...

Flau'jae Johnson and her little brother after she got drafted ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i3OXZQe35n — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 14, 2026

As his little arms and legs started pumping faster on his way to the stairs, the crowd pretty much lost it. What a tremendous draft moment start to finish.

In case you missed it, here's Johnson's initial reaction to getting drafted by Golden State:

Flau'jae's reaction to gettin' drafted is PRICELESS 😃



2026 #WNBADraft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY pic.twitter.com/AToGltTN7c — WNBA (@WNBA) April 14, 2026

Johnson spent four years at LSU where she started 139 of the 141 games she played in for Kim Mulkey, who was also in attendance for the draft wearing a very muted ensemble, presumably to let her now former star shine.

Congrats to first round draft pick Kim Mulkey 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/fBlj0nMM8G — Women’s Hoops Center (@WHoopsCenter) April 13, 2026

Johnson was a two-time All-American at LSU and part of the 2022-23 national championship team that went 34-2 in her freshman season. She could have entered the draft last year but chose to return for one more season.

Johnson was traded to the Storm in exchange for the draft rights to Marta Suarez, who was selected with the No. 16 pick, and a 2028 second-round pick. She now joins a Storm team that went 23-21 last season and lost in the first round of the playoffs.

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