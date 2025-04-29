The Preview: LSU Baseball vs. Southeastern Louisiana Tuesday Night Start Time
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will return to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Tuesday night for a non-conference clash against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.
After taking down the Tennessee Volunteers in a three-game series last weekend, Johnson and Co. will look to carry their momentum into the midweek matchup.
LSU freshman Derek Curiel paved the way for the Tigers at the plate over the Volunteers to capture the SEC series.
After an impressive performance against a Top-5 foe, Curiel earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors on Monday, the league office announced.
Now, Curiel and the Tigers will look to remain hot and take down an in-state foe on Tuesday night in Baton Rouge.
The Preview: Southeastern Louisiana Lions (33-11) at No. 2 LSU Tigers (36-9)
DATE/TIME
• Tuesday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 2 Baseball America, No. 2 USA Today, No. 2 D1 Baseball
• Southeastern Louisiana – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
ONLINE
• Tuesday’s game will be streamed on SEC Network +
LSU SERIES RECORD VS. SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA
• LSU leads Southeastern Louisiana, 77-18, in a series that began in 1937, and the Tigers have won 31 of the last 33 meetings between the schools … the Tigers posted two victories over the Lions last season – a 4-3 win on March 6 in Hammond, La., and on 8-4 victory on March 26 in Baton Rouge … LSU has a 50-4 mark against Southeastern Louisiana since 1990.
QUOTING JAY JOHNSON
“I thought we played a really complete game on Sunday (vs. Tennessee) against some really good arms. It was a good performance all the way around. We played in our best character – loose, free, confident, aggressive, with a good plan.
"Our players did what they needed to do against the pitchers we were facing, and they positively impacted the game.”
ABOUT THE TIGERS
LSU posted a 2-1 series victory over No. 5 Tennessee over the weekend in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field … the Tigers are 14-7 in the SEC and are tied for second place in the league standings with Arkansas … Texas (19-2) leads the league race with three conference weekends remaining in the regular season.
Freshman leftfielder Derek Curiel helped lead LSU to an SEC series victory over No. 5 Tennessee, as he hit .417 (5-for-12) in the series with two doubles, one homer, three runs and six RBI … he enjoyed a remarkable day at the plate in Sunday’s series-clinching victory, going 4-for-4 with one homer, two doubles and a career-high five RBI.
With LSU trailing 2-0, he led off the first inning with a homer to cut the deficit in half, and he then tied the game in the second inning with a run-scoring double … he later contributed an RBI single in the fourth inning and a two-run double in the fifth.
Curiel’s two-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning in Friday’s Game 1 versus Tennessee tied the contest at 3-3 and set the stage for first baseman Jared Jones to follow with a walk-off homer that lifted the Tigers to victory … for the entire four-game week, Curiel hit .467 (7-for-15) with two doubles, two homers, four runs and seven RBI.
Freshman right-hander Casan Evans defeated fifth-ranked Tennessee on Sunday in his first collegiate start on the mound, clinching a series victory for the Tigers … Evans limited the Volunteers to two runs on six hits in a career-high 6.0 innings with no walks and six strikeouts.
He fired 85 pitches in the outing, also a career high, including 61 pitches (72 percent) for strikes … after allowing two runs in the top of the first inning, Evans recorded five straight scoreless innings, giving up just two hits in that span.
He retired 15 of the 17 batters that he faced over the final five innings of his outing … Evans, who is fourth in the SEC in saves with six, improved to 3-0 this season, and he has a 1.09 cumulative ERA in 33.0 innings with nine walks and 47 strikeouts.
Junior first baseman Jared Jones’ three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth on Friday night versus Tennessee marked LSU’s first walk-off win since May 31, 2024, vs. Wofford in the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional … Steven Milam’s solo homer in the bottom of the 9th inning lifted LSU to a 4-3 win in that regional game).
Jones now has 56 career home runs, and he is tied with outfielder Blake Dean (2007-10) for fifth place on the LSU all-time homers list … outfielder Dylan Crews (2021-23) is No. 4 with 58 HR, infielder Trey McClure (1996-99) is No. 3 with 59 HR, catcher Brad Cresse (1997-2000) is No. 2 with 78 HR, and first baseman Eddy Furniss (1995-98) is No. 1 with 80 HR.
Freshman leftfielder Derek Curiel’s 43-game reached base safely streak – which ended on Saturday versus Tennessee – is the fifth-longest on record in the annals of LSU baseball.
Outfielder Dylan Crews holds the LSU single-season reached base safely mark, as Crews reached base in all 71 games during the 2023 season … the other Top 5 reached base safely streaks in LSU history are No. 4 – infielder Alex Bregman (49 games in 2015), No. 3 – infielder Gavin Dugas (55 games in 2023) and No. 2 – outfielder Mikie Mahtook (56 games in 2011).
LSU junior first baseman Jared Jones is No. 2 in the SEC in total bases (119), No. 3 in RBI (58), No. 4 in hits (64), No. 8 in home runs (14) and No. 10 in slugging percentage (.665) … freshman leftfielder Derek Curiel is No. 4 in the SEC in batting average (.373), No. 4 in doubles (15), No. 5 in walks (37), No. 5 in hits (63) and No. 5 in on-base percentage (.495).
LSU sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson is No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts (102) and No. 2 in the league in innings pitched (64.2) … junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson is No. 4 in the SEC in strikeouts with 91 Ks … junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson is No. 9 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.483).
LSU established single-game and single-series attendance records last weekend versus Tennessee in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field … Saturday’s paid attendance figure of 13,376 was the largest in LSU history, as was Saturday’s actual attendance figure of 11,439 … the three-game series paid attendance mark of 38,142 was also the highest in LSU baseball annals.
ABOUT SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA
The Lions are 33-11 overall, 18-6 in the Southland Conference … SLU won two of three games over Houston Christian last weekend in an SLC series.
The Lions are batting .300 as a team with 71 doubles, 12 triples, 72 homers and 32 steals in 34 attempts … SLU has a 3.31 cumulative ERA with 351 strikeouts in 375.2 innings, and the Lions are allowing a .219 opponent batting average.
SLU’s top offensive performers include infielder Ryan Brome, who is hitting .355 with 12 doubles, two triples, 12 homers and 36 RBI; infielder TJ Salvaggio, who his batting .328 with nine doubles, two triples, 11 homers and 40 RBI; and catcher Conner O’Neal, who is hitting .301 with five doubles, 12 homers and 48 RBI.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.